Bishop Harry Jackson Jr. Dead: Trump’s Evangelical Adviser Dies

Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., Donald Trump’s evangelical adviser, died on November 9 at the age of 66. Jackson’s church, Hope Christian Church, issued a statement on its website confirming the death of the well-known conservative pastor. A cause of death was not immediately provided.

The statement from the Beltsville, Maryland church reads, “It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that our beloved Bishop Harry R. Jackson, Jr. has transitioned to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. Please pray for the Jackson family’s comfort and respect their right to privacy at this time.”

Jackson was a frequent White House visitor who served as an unofficial evangelical adviser to Trump and attended a number of high-profile events this year, including the Republican National Convention and the ceremony where Justice Amy Coney Barrett was officially announced as Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Religion News reported. According to the Hope Christian Church’s website, Jackson has been the senior pastor at the ministry since 1988, when he transferred from Corning, New York.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

