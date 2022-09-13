Houston Heights Active Shooter Report Is Unconfirmed: Police

Active shooter reports at Houston Heights High School caused a scare today, but police say reports of a shooting are unconfirmed. Officials said in statements they are clearing the building and that there are no reports of injuries.

Officials are still on the scene and working to clear the building at of 2:30 p.m., according to law enforcement statements.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in a statement at Commissioner’s Court that two students got into a fight, and that there was not a shooting or the threat of a shooting, according to ABC 13.

Please avoid the area. Deputies and multiple agencies on scene still clearing the building. Parent Staging location has been set at the corner of E. 12th St and Columbia St. pic.twitter.com/VydiKU2l0f — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 13, 2022

Constable Alan Rosen of Harris County Precinct 1 wrote updates on his Twitter account beginning at about 1:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He wrote:

Please avoid the area. Deputies and multiple agencies on scene still clearing the building. Parent Staging location has been set at the corner of E. 12th St and Columbia St. No reported injuries at this time. Deputies responding to a reported Active Shooter Call at 1:00 p.m., at 413 E. 13th St. Heights High School. Deputies currently clearing the building.

The Houston Police Department was also among the law enforcement agencies who responded to the scene. They wrote on Twitter: