Houston Teen Killed Girlfriend in Ambush Shooting at Park: Cops [PHOTO]

Frank Deleon Jr. is a 17-year-old accused of killing Diamond Alvarez, his 16-year-old girlfriend, Houston Police say. Diamond’s family says she was shot 22 times when she was attacked in a park near her home while walking the family’s dog on January 11, 2022. Deleon was arrested on January 17 and charged with murder in Harris County, Texas, court, Houston Police said in a statement.

“HPD detectives worked closely with the community to track down witnesses and leads,” the Houston Police said in a statement posted to Twitter after Deleon’s arrest. “HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez’s family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf. We ask that the public continues to pray for the family and respects their privacy.”

Diamond’s family said in a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral and other expenses, “Diamond was a very fun, outgoing, outspoken, down to earth girl. She loved to dance, doing Make-up was her thing. She planned on going to cosmetology school. Her favorite color was purple. She was an honor student who participated in volleyball, basketball and had many friends who adored her. She loved spending time with her family and always managed to live life to the fullest.” her funeral will be held on January 20, according to her family.

Deleon Was Also Dating Another Girl & Killed Diamond Alvarez When She Learned About His Other Relationship & Confronted Him About It, Houston Police Say









Houston Police said in a January 18 statement, “Investigators learned Deleon was simultaneously in a romantic relationship with Ms. Alvarez and another female. When Ms. Alvarez learned of the other relationship she met Deleon at the park where he shot her multiple times.” According to her family, Diamond was walking their dog, Peanut, when she was shot in a park near their house. When the dog returned home without her, Diamond’s family became concerned and went looking for her, finding her dead of gunshot wounds, according to police.

The shooting happened near 5100 Markwood Lane about 9:30 p.m., Houston Police said. Diamond was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Lieutenant Larry Crowson said after the shooting, “People in the area heard numerous gunshots. A family member in one of the houses knew that their 16-year-old daughter was out walking the dog in the neighborhood. They went around the corner and unfortunately, they found her on the side of the roadway next to a community park and she is deceased at the scene.” Crowson said the only lead at the time was a dark vehicle that was seen possibly leaving the area after the shooting.

“My son found her. I tried CPR, and I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive. I couldn’t,” Diamond’s mother, Anna Machado, told Fox 26 Houston. Tito Moczygemba, Diamond’s stepfather, told Click2Houston, “Whoever shot this girl 22 times in the back, they are cowards.”

Deleon Is Being Held in Jail Without Bond Pending His First Court Appearance









Frank Deleon Jr. was arrested by the Houston Police Department about 6 p.m. on January 17 and was booked into the Harris County Jail just after 1 a.m. on January 18, court records show. He is being held without bond pending his first court appearance, which is scheduled for January 19, according to court records. Deleon has no adult criminal history in Harris County, according to court records. His first appearance in court will be for a preliminary appearance followed by a probable cause hearing.

If Deleon is able to make bond, the state has requested he surrender his passport or other travel documents, that he be barred from possessing firearms, ammunition or other weapons, that he submit to random urinalysis and that he refrain from using drugs or alcohol. The state has also requested electronic monitoring with a GPS device if a bond is set, according to court documents.

It was not immediately clear if Deleon has hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf. His family could not be reached for comment by Heavy on Houston after his arrest. Diamond’s family has not yet issued a public statement about the arrest made in her murder and police said they have asked for privacy. Her mother posted on Facebook that family and friends planned to show up at Deleon’s first court appearance to help ensure he won’t be able to get bail. Heavy on Houston will update this report as more information is made available.