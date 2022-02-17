Houston’s Most Wanted: Woman Wanted for Murder of Man Found Dead Without Pants

Law enforcement in Houston and the surrounding area are working with Crime Stoppers to help bring fugitives to justice. They are seeking the help of the public to find and identify some of their most wanted crime suspects.

Rewards of up to $5,000 are given for information leading to an arrest.

Among the most wanted criminals is a woman who is wanted for murder. The body of the man Houston Police allege she killed was found without pants in an area known for prostitution.

Here are some of Houston’s most wanted fugitives:

Ayriana Hamler Is Wanted for Murder by the Houston Police Department

Ayriana Hamler is wanted for the murder of 49-year-old Rotimi Olaleye on Jan. 8. The 26-year-old Black woman is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to Crime Stoppers.

Click 2 Houston reported that Hamler had been previously arrested for prostitution. The man’s body was found outside his vehicle in a secluded parking lot near “Bissonnet track,” an area known for prostitution.

Police pieced together the events leading up to the murder using surveillance footage from area businesses, the news outlet reported. Hamler was seen driving a black Nissan Altima near a Chevron gas station just a few minutes before midnight. She exists the vehicle and walks to the other end of the parking lot where Olaleye soon drives up in a Chevrolet Malibu, parking in a dark alleyway near the gas station. Hamler enters the vehicle and Olaye later exited the vehicle, falling to the ground, Click 2 Houston reported. Police found him “unresponsive and pantless” with several bullet wounds to the chest, the news outlet reported. Investigators believe he was killed with a .40-caliber gun, based on evidence gathered at the scene, the news outlet reported.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white spotted pattern, black underwear, and high black boots, the news outlet reported.

2 Male Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two males who they say robbed a business at gunpoint, according to Crime Stoppers. Police say one of the suspects held a victim and customers at gunpoint at a business in the 16100 block of Westpark Drive at about 11:05 p.m. November 4, 2021.

The armed suspect ordered the victims to lay on the floor, police said, while the second suspect went into the business office and stole cash from a cabinet. Police said the suspects fled in a dark-colored vehicle, which was parked nearby.

Jose Montoya Is Wanted on Allegations of Robbery

WANTED: Fugitive responsible for assaulting victim & stealing wallet | If you know where police can locate Jose Montoya,call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 1573460-21 @houstonpolice | SHPD 2012150032 | 900 blk. Sherman St #hounews https://t.co/TwJo8Wan41 pic.twitter.com/O3AfsL1Mf3 — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) January 31, 2022

Jose Montoya, 33, is wanted by the Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force to face charges of Aggravated Robbery, Felon Possession of a Weapon, Credit Card Abuse and Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle for allegedly stealing a victim’s wallet.

“On November 22, 2021, fugitive Jose Montoya robbed and assaulted the victim in the 4800 block of Allendale Rd. During the incident, the suspect struck the victim and stole his wallet,” Crime Stoppers said.

He is described as a Hispanic male between 5-feet 7 inches and 5-feet 9 inches tall, weighing between 170 and 190 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

