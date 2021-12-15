Missing in Houston: Spotlighting Those Who Need to Be Found [December 2021]

More than 100 people have been reported missing from Houston and were never seen again, according to law enforcement and non-profit organizations dedicated to solving missing persons cases.

About 120 people have been reported missing in Houston and were never found, according to The Charley Project. The Texas Department of Public Safety runs a Missing Persons Clearinghouse and online bulletin to release information in those cases.

Anyone with information on the following missing persons cases or on any other Houston and Harris County missing persons case is asked to call the Texas Department of Public Safety, Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074 or 1-800-346-3243 or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person unit at (713) 274-9360.

Here are some of the stories of Houston’s missing people:

Brent Marshall Acomb, 61, Has Been Missing Nearly 8 Years Following a Fight With His Girlfriend

Brent Marshall Acomb went missing on January 24, 2014, after an argument with his girlfriend, according to his missing poster. He left his apartment with only a change of underwear, and left behind his gun, clothes and wallet, the poster says.

“He has not been seen or heard from since,” the poster says, posted on the Missing Brent Acomb Facebook page.

The Facebook page is managed by LostNMissing, a non-profit organization for missing people, on behalf of his family, the page says.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also lists Acomb as an active missing persons case, and lists him as endangered. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans, according to the DPS. He was 55 at the time of his disappearance and weighed about 165 pounds. He is White, 5-feet, 10 inches tall with red hair and blue eyes.

As of July 15, 2021, his family wrote on Facebook there had been no leads, and added, “his family misses him terribly.”

“He just vanished,” the Facebook page says. “He could be anywhere.”

Michelle Evette Albert, 38, Was Last Seen in 2015

Michelle Evette Albert was 32 when she went missing from Houston, Texas on October 1, 2015, according to the Texas Missing Persons Clearinghouse Online Bulletin. There were few details released in her case.

Albert is a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair, 5-feet three inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds, the DPS said.

“Clothing last seen in and possible destination is unknown,” DPS said.

The Charley Project released some additional details on Albert, who is 38 today.

“Albert may wear contact lenses tinted gray or blue,” the page says. “She has a pockmark high on her forehead, a half-inch dark skin discoloration on her forehead, and a beauty mark on her left cheek just below her eye.”

Khaled Mohammad Alsaaideh, 51, Went Missing in 2017 After Traveling From Jordan

Khaled Mohammad Alsaaideh was last seen in Houston June 7, 2017, shortly after traveling to the United States from Jordan, according to The Charley Project. He was 46 years old at the time.

Alsaaideh is described as an Asian male, 5-feet 6-inches tall weighing about 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Little information was released in his case. The Texas Department of Public Safety lists Alsaaideh as part of an ongoing missing persons case. The DPS updated photos of Alsaaideh in 2019.