Officers Fatally Shoot Suspect at End of Wild Houston Police Chase [VIDEO]

Officers shot and killed a suspect at the end of a police pursuit through Harris County and Houston that lasted more than an hour. The high-speed chase ended in a Goodwill Outlet Store and Donation Center parking lot next to a Whataburger in the Greenspoint area of Houston on November 11, 2021. Video from news helicopters showed multiple shots being fired by officers after the suspect exited his car with a gun.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was accused of firing shots at a police building earlier in the week and was wanted in connection to that incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. ABC 13 Houston’s helicopter captured the dramatic ending of the chase. The video can be seen below at the 15-minute mark of the video:





Police could be seen talking to a bystander who was possibly injured during the incident. There were no other reports of injuries to witnesses or police officers. The suspect appeared to be alone in the white sedan he was driving. Police have released few details about the chase and its ending.

Herman tweeted about 10:50 a.m., “A K9 Lieutenant with Constable Mark Herman is in pursuit of a possible shooting suspect. Last location is now 610 approaching Postwood. DPS Air Support is also assisting.” The high-speed chase ended at the Goodwill store near the Greenspoint Mall on Sam Houston Parkway East in Houston after winding its way through freeways and local streets.

The Houston Police tweeted, “HPD Command Staff & PIO responding to the end of a pursuit in which shots were fired. … suspect is deceased. Another individual has been transported an area hospital in unknown condition.”

Video from the ABC13 Houston news helicopter showed the white sedan exiting the North Freeway and driving into the Greenspoint Mall area. The driver weaved through streets and parking lots in the mall area for several minutes before the pursuit came to an end. Several Precinct 4 Constable and Houston Police vehicles were following the car. According to ABC13 Houston, the car was driving at speeds over 80 mph before exiting the freeway.

The driver circled the Goodwill parking lot and wound through a Whataburger lot next door several times with the officers behind him, nearly getting trapped multiple times as he had to avoid traffic, parked cars and the pursuing police vehicles. He also drove through multiple gas stations, the news helicopter video shows.

As the driver passed in front of the entrance to the Goodwill store, three unmarked police SUVs approached and blocked the roadway. He drove through the middle of two of the SUVs but a third one pulled up to the front of his car, crashed into him and pinned him in, the helicopter video shows. Officers in SWAT gear exited the SUV with rifles as the driver also exited his car with a gun pointing toward the officers. He was then shot, the video shows. A video from another news helicopter streamed by Fox, which can be watched above, shows the suspect bleeding, but alive, on the ground, as dozens of officers surround the car.

According to ABC13 Houston, the driver was wanted in a shooting at a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s storefront days before the chase. No one was injured in that shooting, but police said shots were fired into the lobby of the precinct. Police have not released additional details about how the chase began or other information about the precinct shooting and that investigation. The suspect has not been identified.

The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office serves north Harris County. According to KPRC, the shooting at the constable’s office took place on Monday, November 8, 2021. The news station reports that surveillance video showed a white sedan driving into the parking lot of the substation in Spring, Texas. A person then fired shots at the front doors and windows of the building before driving away, the news station reports.

According to KPRC, police said the white sedan that was being chased on Thursday matched the description of the vehicle involved in the precinct office shooting. Along with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and Houston Police, the Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted in the chase by providing air support.