Houston Health Alert: These Restaurants Failed Inspection This Week [12/6/21]

Houston restaurant inspections this week yielded three temporary closures and two citations for food establishments in the city between Monday, November 29 and Sunday, December 5, 2021, according to Houston Health Department public records.

The Houston Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Consumer Health Service recorded 500 violations following inspections, but most of the violations were minor and corrected on site at the inspection, requiring no further action. The Health Department employs about 35 sanitarians to monitor approximately 12,500 food establishments, plus about 5,000 temporary food establishments. Sanitarians conduct routine inspections at each of the establishments at least once per year, but may conduct additional inspections.

Violations noted in the Houston Health Department public records and in this post are only allegations.

3 Houston Food Establishments Were Temporarily Closed This Week Following Routine Inspections

The Houston Health Department may require a temporary closure for food establishments when sanitarians allege they found serious violations that were not corrected on site.

“The business must correct the violations promptly and comply with the ordinance requirements as required. The department will conduct a reinspection within specified time limit. A reinspection may be conducted between 24 hours and one month based on existing violations. A status of Closed Temporarily is also given if the establishment did not correct numerous or serious violations during the inspection. The establishment may also be asked to cease operations,” the Houston Health Department website says.

Nene’s Munchies and Fresh Waters

Nene’s Munchies and Fresh Waters at 4948 West 34th Street was inspected during a routine inspection November 30, 2021, and closed temporarily, the Houston Health Department website says. A re-inspections was not noted on the website for the restaurant as of 2 p.m. Eastern time December 6. Three alleged violations were listed on the website.

The first listed violation, 20-19(b), is a violation alleging non-compliance with Houston’s ordinance for food establishments, Article II. The second listed violation, 20-021.28(a)(01), is a violation alleging that operational areas of the property were not kept free of litter or other items not necessary for operations. The third listed violation, 20-25(a), alleges that the business started construction, remodeling or alterations before plans and specifications were properly submitted for approval.

The last visit the health department made to the restaurant was in January 2021 for a consultative visit, the website says.

The 4948 West 34th Street restaurant is listed on Yelp as Nene’s Refresqueria and on Facebook as Nene’s Munchis & Refrnenesesqueroa.

Ostioneria Arandas Seafood

Ostioneria Arandas Seafood at 10511 East Freeway was temporarily closed during a routine inspection December 1, 2021, and reopened the same day, the Houston Health Department website says. Four alleged violations were listed during the first inspection that day.

The first listed violation, 20-19(b), is a violation alleging non-compliance with Houston’s ordinance for food establishments, Article II. The second listed violation, 20-21.15(c), alleges that the establishment was not operating with hot and/or cold water at all fixtures and equipment using water. The third listed violation, 20-21.20(a)(03), alleges refuse containers were not kept covered when not in use in containers with drains or drain plugs in place. The fourth listed violation 20-21.26(b), alleges a violation related to locker areas.

Friendly Store 8

Friendly Store 8 at 6402 North Wayside was closed temporarily during a routine inspection December 3, 2021, the Houston Health Department website says. A re-inspection was not noted for the business as of 3 p.m. Eastern time December 6, 2021. Three alleged violations were listed on the website.

The first listed violation, 20-19(b), is a violation alleging non-compliance with Houston’s ordinance for food establishments, Article II. The second listed violation, 20-21.19(c), alleges proper hand-drying equipment was not available at a sink or group of adjacent sinks. The third listed violation, 20-36(a), alleges the establishment did not apply for a Food Dealer’s Permit.

The most recent listed health department visit was a pre-opening inspection February 2, 2021, which noted an alleged ordinance violation related to a change in plans not properly listed on both original sets of plans and specifications.

The Houston Health Department Issued Citations to 2 Restaurants This Week

Two citations were noted for Houston food establishments this week.

“When necessary, sanitarians take action to enforce the Houston food ordinance,” the Houston Health Department writes on its website. “Actions are taken when there is an immediate health risk or the operator has not responded to previous inspections and trainings. Enforcement actions may include reinspections, municipal court citations, temporary closures, product or equipment quarantines and permit suspensions or revocations.”

Kim Son Noodles

The Houston Health Department issued a citation for Kim Son Noodles at 15821 Lee Road. Two inspections were listed at the address December 2, 2021, and one of those – a re-inspection – resulted in a citation, the website says. Eight alleged violations were listed. It remains open as of December 6, 2021.

The first listed violation, 20-21.10(a), alleges equipment and utensils was “not maintained in good repair.” The second listed violation, 20-21.12(g), alleges a device to measure the concentration of chemicals was not provided and used. It was listed as a repeat violation. The third listed violation, 20-21.19(c), alleges soap was not available at each sink. It was listed as a violation corrected on site. The fourth listed violation, 20-21.21(b), alleges openings were not properly blocked to keep out insects. It was listed as a violation corrected on site. The fifth listed violation, 20-21.22(a), alleges a floor was not made with proper material. The sixth listed violation, 20-21.23(a), is a maintenance violation related to doors, ceilings or windows. It was listed as a repeat violation. The seventh alleged violation, 20-53(g), alleged proper food handler course certifications were not on the premises for each employee. It was listed as a repeat violation. The eighth listed violation, 20-244 (b), alleges a “no-smoking” sign was not properly posted. It was listed as a repeat violation.

Wingstop

The Houston Health Department issued a citation for Winstop at 720 Dairy Ashford. Two routine inspections were listed on the website December 3, 2021. Ten violations were listed at one of the inspections. The restaurant remains open as of December 6, 2021.

The first listed violation, 20-19(d), alleges a repeat violation related to food service. The second listed violation, 20-20(c), alleges a previous inspection report was not properly posted. The third listed violation, 20-21.17(a), relates to plumbing maintenance. The fourth listed violation, 20-21.18(b), relates to the cleanability of toilet design. The fifth and sixth listed violations, 20-21.20(a)(03), relates to requirements for refuse containers kept in proper places with covers. The seventh listed violation, 20-21.23(g), relates to the cleanliness of attachments, such as lighting and ceiling fans. The eighth listed violation, 20-36(a), alleges that Wingstop was operating with an expired Food Dealer’s Permit. The website says the violation was corrected on site. The tenth listed violation, 20-53(a), alleges the person in charge of the restaurant did not have a proper Food Service Manager’s certification. It was listed as a repeat violation.

