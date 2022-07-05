Irina & Kevin McCarthy: Parents of Lost Boy Aiden Among Victims

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were a married couple who were both murdered in the Highland Park, Illinois, parade attack. Their 2-year-old son, Aiden, was found wandering alone at the scene, and many people took him into their hearts.

Now there is a fundraiser to help the boy. It’s raised more than $93,000.

CBS Chicago reporter Marissa Parra tweeted, “Remember this little boy found wandering alone after #HighlandPark parade? We’ve just found out why… both his parents were killed.💔 A fundraiser has been started for Irina and Kevin McCarthy’s 2-yo son Aiden as he grows up without them.”

The coroner’s office named six of the seven victims, including the McCarthys. The other deceased victims identified were Katherine Goldstein, 88; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Mexico. In addition, two dozen people were wounded when an active shooter opened fire from a rooftop during the community’s Fourth of July parade. Learn about all of the victims here.

The accused gunman was named as Robert Crimo III, 22. He is under arrest.

A 7th victim has now died. That person is not yet named.

Irina McCarthy was 35 and Kevin McCarthy was 37.

Here’s what you need to know:

The GoFundMe Page Says That Aiden Will Be Cared for by His Grandparents

TheGoFundMe account to help the McCarthys’ son says the community has rallied around the boy. It reads:

In the aftermath of the Highland Park, IL shootings on July 4, the North Shore community rallied to help a boy who we knew nothing about. We took him to safety under tragic circumstances, came together to locate his grandparents, and prayed for the safety of his family. Sadly, I need to share his name…Aiden McCarthy. And he needs more of our help. His parents Irina & Kevin were killed during the July 4 shooting. At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents. Aiden will be cared for by his loving grandparents, Misha and Nina Levberg, and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows. On behalf of his family, and with their permission, I am establishing this fundraiser to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected journey. Thank you for your generosity, kindness and support.

Irina McCarthy Was Described as ‘a Fun Person With a Genuine Soul’

Tributes flowed for the McCarthys. Angela Vella wrote on Facebook,

It is with incredible sadness that I am making this post. My dear friend Eye Reen (formally Levburg) McCarthy and her husband were killed in the shooting. Their son Aiden was the little boy that many of you may have seen on the news as the boy who was separated from his parents. My stomach is in knots. I can’t believe this has happened. Irina was such a fun person with a genuine soul. I have so many positive memories with her. I never had the opportunity to meet her husband or son, but it was nice knowing she was living a happy life. Irina was a friend of mine from Elm Place middle school. We were in the same ”clique” and stayed in touch when she transferred to Stevenson highschool after briefly attending HPHS. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, especially her sweet sweet little boy. If you are able to donate, please do so. I am still in shock and incredibly hurt over her passing, along with the rest of the tragedy as a whole.

A Facebook post about Aiden, before his parents were named among the victims, read, “Does anyone know this baby? Someone got him from the parade and can’t find the parents. Please help!!!”

Gov. JB Pritzker tweeted, “My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected.”

