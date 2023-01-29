Jaime Gonzalez: Suspect Accused in Random San Diego Shooting Spree

Jaime Gonzalez is the man accused of engaging in a random shooting spree throughout San Diego, California, on January 27, 2023, that left a man dead, according to a statement from the San Diego Police Department.

“The suspect, Jaime Gonzalez, was quickly located and arrested without incident,” San Diego police wrote in a Facebook statement.

According to a San Diego police news release, Gonzalez, 22, is a resident of Lemon Grove, California.

In the news release, San Diego police wrote that the shootings appear random.

“Detectives have learned it appears the suspect essentially went on a shooting spree where he drove to different locations in the county and City of San Diego,” the police news release says.

“For reasons that remain uncertain at this time, it appears he targeted random groups of people. There does not appear to be a link between each of the victim groups,” police wrote.

Continued police: “It seems the suspect randomly saw and selected each group, got out of his vehicle, and opened fire after approaching them on foot. At this point, it appears the suspect acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects.”

Four people were shot, and one of them has died, police wrote.

The shooting spree occurs in the wake of several mass shootings throughout California, including an active shooter incident in a Monterey Park dance hall.

Here’s what you need to know:

San Diego Police Are Accusing Jaime Gonzalez of Shooting Two Juveniles & Two Adults

In the statement posted on Facebook, the San Diego Police Department wrote: “Last night, multiple shootings occurred in the San Diego area. Two juveniles and two adults were shot, one of whom passed away from their injuries.”

According to 10News, the deceased male was named as Raul Rojas, 32.

According to the statement, “The dispatched officers who arrived within minutes immediately attempted life-saving measures on the victims.”

Police wrote that Gonzalez “has been charged with one count of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and firearms-related charges. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.”

San Diego jail records show that Gonzalez is currently in the jail. His full name is Jaime Ernesto Gonzalez, according to the jail records, which say he is being held on “no bail.”

Police Say Jaime Gonzalez Used a ‘Ghost Gun’

According to the police statement, Gonzalez “was found to have used a semi-automatic 9mm ‘Ghost Gun’ type firearm as the weapon.”

Brady United.org describes ghost guns as “unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home.” Brady United wrote, “They are often sold through ‘ghost gun kits,’ which include all of the parts and often the equipment necessary to build these weapons at home.”

Police noted, “At this point, it appears the suspect acted alone, and there are no outstanding suspects.” Police wrote in a news release that the shootings took place over “multiple locations.”

Four Juveniles Were Shot at By the Suspect in the First Shooting Incident, Police Say

“It seems the suspect randomly saw and selected each group, got out of his vehicle, and opened fire after approaching them on foot.” Man, 22, Arrested After Shooting Spree Across Southeastern San Diego Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured – Times of San Diego https://t.co/SyJ2U7nsoH — Denise 'You have fouled your nest, not us' (@thebax33) January 29, 2023

According to the San Diego Police news release, multiple calls came into the San Diego Police Communications Center at 8:26 p.m. on January 27, 2023, reporting a shooting at 6200 Akins Avenue in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego.

When officers arrived at the first shooting scene “within minutes,” they “found four male juveniles who had been shot at by a suspect,” San Diego police wrote.

“Two of those juveniles were struck by gunfire. The first victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and arms. That victim is described as a 15- year-old Hispanic male,” the news release said.

“The second victim sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic male,” the news release continued. “The two other juveniles were shot at, but not struck by gunfire. Those two intended victims are described as 15-year-old Black male and a 16-year-old Hispanic male.”

Both victims who were shot were expected to survive, the news release said, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two Adult Men Were Shot in the Next Incident & One Died of His Wounds, According to Police

At 9:17 p.m. on the same evening, officers from Southeastern Division “responded to another shooting call at 1800 Manzana Way in Bay Terraces,” the police news release said.

“Officers were immediately dispatched and arrived within minutes. Upon arriving, they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds,” the release said.

“The first victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and he is described as a 34-year-old Black male. The second victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and sharp force injures throughout his body,” the release continued.

“The second victim is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic male. Officers performed life-saving measures on the two shooting victims until paramedics arrived,” the release said.

“The first victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive. The second victim suffered catastrophic injuries and despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, his death was pronounced at the scene at 9:37 p.m.,” the release said.

“It’s just a shocker, you know. You wouldn’t expect it to be in this neighborhood,” Johnny Perry, who lives in the neighborhood, told 10News.

The Suspect Was Taken Into Custody Without Incident, According to Police

VIDEO: A suspect was arrested after a shooting spree last night across #SanDiego. A neighbor in Bay Terrace, where one person died, gave me this video. @SanDiegoPD says the 3 shootings appear to be random. @10News pic.twitter.com/nSzTLdyf3I — Natalie Chuck KGTV (@NatalieChuck) January 28, 2023

Police quickly determined the shootings were related based on “a detailed physical description of the suspect and his vehicle and it became apparent these shootings were likely related,” the release said. “Officers saturated the area in an effort to locate the suspect before additional acts of violence could occur.”

At 9:45 p.m., “officers located a vehicle with a sole occupant matching the suspect description,” the release continued. “The car was parked on 8100 Paradise Valley Road. Officers called for additional resources and initiated a high-risk vehicle stop where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

Police recovered the “ghost gun” in the suspect’s vehicle, police wrote.

Police Say They’ve Connected Jaime Gonzalez to Yet Another Shooting

While investigating the shootings, officers learned of another shooting that occurred at 8:07 p.m. at 3100 Dovecrest Court in Spring Valley, according to the release.

“That shooting incident appears to involve the same suspect in the above-listed incidents” they wrote. “Although the suspect shot at the victim, no one was struck by gunfire in that incident. That investigation is being handled by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.”

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives “were called to the scenes and are currently taking the lead on investigating these multiple shootings,” police wrote. “The investigation involves processing each scene for physical evidence, locating any surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.”

