James ‘Chip’ Carter, Rosalynn & Jimmy Carter’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Earl “Chip” Carter III is Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s second-oldest child. He was practically born into politics and helped his father in many pursuits, from working on his dad’s peanut farm to participating in political campaigns to working at the Carter Center.

Chip survives his mother, Rosalynn, who died on November 19 shortly after entering hospice care. She died about nine months after her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, entered hospice himself.

1. He Was Born in Honolulu

Chip Carter was born in 1950 in Honolulu, Georgia Encyclopedia reported. He attended public schools and started out by working in the family peanut business. He was on the Plains City Council and was part of the Democratic National Committee.

2. He Has Been Married Three Times & Has Two Children

Jimmy & Chip Carter with Bob Dylan at the GA Governor's mansion. January 1974 #gapol pic.twitter.com/jscViNor3n — James Carter IV (@JECarter4) August 10, 2019

Chip was married to Caron Griffin and they had one child, James Earl Carter IV, born in 1977, Georgia Encyclopedia reported.

Chip married his second wife, Ginger Hodges, and they had a daughter, Margaret Alicia Carter, born in 1987. Chip is now married to his third wife, Becky Payne, according to the Georgia Encyclopedia.

His son, James, shared the tweet above in 2019, revealing a photo of his dad and grandfather with Bob Dylan in 1974.

3. He’s Been Active in Helping His Father, From Politics to Business

Chip Carter played a key role in his father’s political campaign and even helped run the 1977 inauguration, including the walk up Pennsylvania Avenue, Chip Carter said in an interview with Bob Short. He said that they knew the walk up Pennsylvania Avenue was going to happen, but didn’t tell anyone because it wouldn’t have the same effect if people expected it. Since then, Chip Carter worked with his father on many ventures and traveled the world with him, he said.

4. He Served As President of The Friendship Force

Here’s a peek into the private residence at the White House: #OTD 11/30/1979, Rosalynn Carter, Amy Carter, Lillian Carter, James Earl (Chip) Carter III, Judy Carter & Sarah Carter have dinner. Amy, always an avid reader, could not put down her book! Image: NAID 842489 pic.twitter.com/Qben0sQBoG — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) November 30, 2022

Chip Carter served as president of the international exchange program founded by his parents, Georgia Encyclopedia reported. The program, called the Friendship Force, brought together people from 56 nations, People reported. The Friendship Force sends ambassadors to foreign countries, where they stay in host homes and forge relationships across countries. The Friendship Force was a 1992 nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, the Academy of Achievement reported.

5. His Son Leaked a Damaging Video About Mitt Romney

Wishing #HappyBirthday to President Carter’s son, James Earl "Chip" Carter III, born #OTD in 1950!

Portrait image, ca. 1977, NAID 174023, Thanksgiving 1979 dance image, NAID 842396#CarterLibrary #PresidentialLibrary pic.twitter.com/MnnbJknTW3 — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) April 12, 2022

Chip’s son, James Carter IV, released a video that hurt Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign after he discovered Romney’s 47% fundraiser video in 2012, NBC News reported.

It began when he found a blurred-out video showing Romney discussing a visit to a factory, Huffington Post reported. James Carter found the source of the video and persuaded them to provide him the entire video, which was from one of Romney’s fundraising dinners. The video ended up hurting Romney’s campaign. James Carter IV said later that one of the reasons he was searching for the video was because of how Romney maligned his grandfather on the campaign trail, Huffington Post reported.

He told NBC News: “It gets under my skin — mostly the weakness on the foreign policy stuff,” he said. “I just think it’s ridiculous. I don’t like criticism of my family.”