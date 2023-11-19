Rosalynn Carter Cause of Death: How Did She Die?

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died on November 19 at her home in Plains, Georgia, according to The Carter Center. As the Associated Press noted, she had been living with dementia for some time, and her health had been declining significantly in recent months.

On November 17, the Carter Center announced she had entered hospice care at her home. The development came nine months after former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice himself.

The former president shared a statement in the wake of his wife’s death. “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” the statement shared by the Carter Center read. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Rosalynn Carter’s Dementia Diagnosis Was Revealed in May

On May 30, the Carter Center released a statement on Rosalynn’s health. “Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia,” the statement noted. “She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” it continued.

As the Mayo Clinic details, dementia symptoms include significant cognitive and psychological changes. Memory loss and trouble planning or performing difficult tasks are common, and those with dementia can often experience agitation, anxiety, and depression.

Many types of dementia worsen over time. Age and family history are two significant risk factors for dementia that cannot be altered. Those living with dementia often go on to experience trouble eating and getting proper nutrition, and difficulties in taking care of themselves.

As dementia progresses, patients frequently experience pneumonia, and infections become common. Death for those with dementia frequently occurs because of an infection.