Jeff Timmer’s Son Mekbul Timmer Dies: Cause of Death Unclear

Jeff Timmer’s son Mekbul Timmer has died, the Michigan political strategist and his wife confirmed in a statement posted to Twitter.

The statement was tweeted by The Lincoln Project, where Timmer is a senior advisor. Lincoln Project is a group of Republicans opposed to former President Donald Trump.

The March 7, 2022, statement read, “We are devastated by the tragic death of our youngest child. Mekbul Timmer was a high school senior and loved and admired by everyone who knew him. Please just love your kids and those close to you.” The statement was from Jeff and Mattie Timmer.

Jeff Timmer’s Twitter profile reads, “Strategist. Michigan. Erstwhile GOPer. Senior Advisor @ProjectLincoln Co-founder @RsandIs4Biden. Co-Host A Republic, If You Can Keep It. Skilled in smartassery.” Lehman Funeral Homes is handling Timmer’s death, but a full obituary has not emerged, other than a line confirming he died.

The Lincoln Project Tweeted That Its Thoughts ‘Are With the Timmer Family’

Our thoughts are with the Timmer family. The Lincoln Project asks that you respect their privacy at this time. pic.twitter.com/uK1DAzWtLk — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 7, 2022

The cause of death was not released. He had a Facebook page, but it only has one old photo visible on it.

According to its website, The Lincoln Project “is a leading pro-democracy organization in the United States — dedicated to the preservation, protection, and defense of democracy.”

The website further states, “The Lincoln Project is a political action committee (PAC) that was founded in December 2019 by a group of former Republican political strategists with the goal of defending democracy from the populist nationalistic ideals and agenda of Donald Trump, his allies in Congress, and the far-right media. ”

Mattie Timmer Tweeted About ‘This Unspeakable Grief’

The outpouring of love and sympathy we have received are giving us the moments of grace we need to navigate this unspeakable grief. To everyone who has reached out to us in any small way, we thank you. @jefftimmer — Mattie Timmer (@MattieTimmer) March 8, 2022

Timmer’s wife Mattie wrote on Twitter, “The outpouring of love and sympathy we have received are giving us the moments of grace we need to navigate this unspeakable grief. To everyone who has reached out to us in any small way, we thank you.”

Jeff Timmer posted a photo of his son after his death on his Facebook page without making comment. Mattie Timmer did the same.

“I miss his beaming smile and daily laughter at school. Cherishing fun memories of his wit and charm in class. I only saw him a few seconds a day this year, but his smile was always beaming and contagious! Love to your family❣️” a friend wrote on her page.

Another friend wrote, “Such a beautiful soul, Mek will be missed by so many. That smile alone could light up a room. Sending continued prayers of comfort.” Another commented, “A wonderful, kind, caring, funny, sweet, talented young man. Our hearts are breaking and we are sending our love.”

Many others also noted his smile. “We all love that smile so much! That is exactly how he will stay forever in our hearts,” wrote one.

Another wrote: “My deepest condolences on the tragic loss of your son. May the good Lord bless your family with comfort and strength as you grieve his passing and celebrate his life.”

