Judge Jeffrey Cashe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Judge Jeffrey Cashe is the Louisiana judge who crime advocates say ordered a rape victim to pay child support to the man she says impregnated her as a teenager, and forced her to give up her 16-year-old daughter to the man.

The woman, Crysta Abelseth, is now 32 years old. She told WBRZ that John Barnes raped her when he was 30 years old and she was 16. Abelseth is being supported by non-profit organizations, including Save Lives, founded by Stacie Triche in Hammond, Louisiana.

“She’s been forced to pay her perpetrator,” Triche told WBRZ. “Forced to pay her rapist child support and legal fees and give up custody of the child that’s a product of the rape. It makes no sense.”

Cashe’s office did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Cashe Is a Family Court Judge in Louisiana’s 21st Judicial District Court

She became pregnant at 16 years old after she was raped by a 30-year-old man. Years later, she's now being ordered to pay him child support. Full story: https://t.co/pMzWcVREcR pic.twitter.com/a10yhwBwmX — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) June 14, 2022

Cashe joined the 21st Judicial District Court in 2015 as a family court judge, according to his bio on the court’s website. As district judge, he serves Livingston – St. Helena – Tangipahoa parishes.

He started his career in San Antonio, Texas with Baucum Steed Barker, LLC. There, his career was focused on real estate and oil and gas leasing, his LinkedIn page says.

Cashe attended Louisiana State University and Southeastern Louisiana University, and earned his Juris Doctorate from St. Mary’s School of Law in San Antonio, his bio says.

His LinkedIn page says he continues to practice law in Texas in addition to Louisiana, and he has a focus on civil matters, particularly family law.

“Today Jeff has expanded his practice to represent clients in most civil matters with a strong emphasis in Family Law. Jeff continues to practice in all Texas state courts, the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, all Louisiana State courts and all US District Courts in Louisiana,” his LinkedIn page says.

2. Cashe Is a Hammond Native & Started His Career in San Antonio Before Returning Home to Join His Late Father’s Firm

Cashe returned back to Louisiana in 2004 and joined the firm his late father founded, Cashe, Lewis, Coudrain and Sandage, the bio says. Jeffrey Cashe’s LinkedIn page says he is a native of Hammond.

His father’s firm is now called Cashe, Coudrain & Bass, according to the firm’s website. The firm promotes iteself as representing clients in “an array of legal matters” including any “business or employment matter, estate planning, succession, medical malpractice or an insurance matter.” His father’s name was Rodney Cashe.

A memorial to Rodney Cashe describes him as “a prominent attorney and civic leader in Hammond.” He died in 2011 at age 63. His father was also involved with the 21st Judicial District Court.

“Rodney earned his own prominent status in the local bar past president of the Twenty-first Judicial District Bar Association, a founding member of the Twenty-first Judicial District Inns of Court, Twenty-first Judicial delegate to the Louisiana Bar Association and member of the Board of Directors of the Twenty-first Judicial District Indigent Defender Board,” Rodney Cashe’s bio says.

3. Cashe Is Involved With Several Hammond Organizations & Is a Student Pilot

Cashe’s LinkedIn page says he is involved with his community through several organizations.

“Jeff is a member of the American Bar Association, Federal Bar Association, and a student pilot,” his page says. “Jeff is on the Board of Directors with the Richard Murphy Hospice Foundation, Hammond Chamber of Commerce and Hammond Downtown Development District, and Former President for the 21st Judicial District Bar Association.”

His District Judge bio also highlighted his service to the community.

“Through his fourteen years in the legal community, Judge Cashe has held a number of leadership positions both in the legal arena and his community,” the bio says.

4. Cashe Described Himself as ‘a Lifelong Republican’ on His Twitter Page, & He Attended a Pro-Life Rally

Saw old friends and met some new ones at Liuzza Land last night. Wonderful family event hosted by Chick-Fil-A pic.twitter.com/N8Swe2yjrr — Jeff Cashe 21st JDC (@Jeff_Cashe) June 29, 2014

Cashe started a Twitter account in 2014 when he was running for district judge.

“Second generation attorney and Louisiana native, Jeff Cashe is a lifelong Republican and will bring his leadership and values to the 21st JDC Family Court,” he wrote in his bio.

He has not sent out any tweets on the account since 2014. His full name is Jeffrey Charles Cashe. The Twitter page mainly noted campaign stops, which included church services, prayer meetings and a pro-life rally.

“The pro-life rally at the Knights of Columbus on Friday was amazing. Happy to stand and hold a sign to Raise Up Life!” he wrote October 4, 2014.

5. Cashe Is Married & Has a Daughter & Cashe Is the Oldest of 4 Sons

With Isabelle at the exhibit honoring Louisiana's women Veterans (Harmonies for Heroes festival) pic.twitter.com/mRdmACrX8k — Jeff Cashe 21st JDC (@Jeff_Cashe) May 21, 2014

Cashe is married to his wife, Sandra, and the couple has a daughter who is turning 19 in June 2022, according to his bio.

Cashe has three younger brothers, all of whom were living and working in the Hammond area in recent years, according to a memorial to his father. The memorial recognized Jeffrey Cashe in particular for his success.

“Rodney is survived by four sons, all of whom live and work in our area. Rodney’s oldest son, Jeff Cashe, was elected Judge of the Family Law Division of the Twenty-First Judicial District Court in 2014,” the memorial says.

Cashe worked for the San Antonio law firm for three years and for the Hammond, Louisiana law firm for 11 years before he was elected to the 21st Judicial Court, according to his LinkedIn page. He has been a district judge for seven years.