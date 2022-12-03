Jennifer Krasna: Obituary, Tribute to the Pennsylvania Mom

Jennifer Krasna was a 30-year-old wife, mother and teacher from Pennsylvania who died after giving birth to her second child.

She was remembered in online tributes as an exceptional teacher, mother, wife, and person. “Mrs. Krasner was a bright light, even as a young student teacher at Gen. Wayne Elementary, where she taught my daughter. Sending love and strength to her family and all who loved her,” wrote one person who donated money to a GoFundMe account set up to help Krasna’s husband and two kids.

Another friend wrote, “I’m truly at a loss for words. Jenn Krasna was one of the brightest and happiest spirits on this planet. A dedicated mother and teacher, her sudden departure to heaven leaves an earthly void that cannot be filled.”

Krasna was from Newtown, Pennsylvania. On Facebook, she went by the name Jenn Krasna. Krasna’s cause of death was not released, but she died just days after giving birth to her second child.

You can read her obituary here. “Jennifer Marie Krasna (Maiden Name – Matuza) passed away unexpectedly on November 28, 2022 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 30 years old,” it reads.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Krasna’s Husband Described Her as ‘the Perfect Girl’ Who ‘Loved Being a Mom’

Krasna’s husband, Jesse Michael, wrote a lengthy tribute to his wife on Facebook.

When I met Jenny I was a senior in high school, she was a junior. The the first thing I noticed is that she lit up each and every room she walked into with her green eyes, blonde hair, beaming smile, and adorable little butt chin. We were at a bonfire in the dark but I couldn’t stop looking back l in her direction because of how gorgeous she was. But getting to know her is when I realized that she wasn’t just a really beautiful person on the outside. That isn’t what made her beyond special. This did… She was the ultimate teammate. I first saw this when she was a junior in high school. If she wasn’t serving game winners to win SOL titles against Council Rock North, she was cheering on her teammates with everything she had. I loved going to those games to watch her play. She was a great friend — being together for 13 years I not only got to experience this for myself, but I saw her be there for her friends over and over again. Any time someone needed support she was there. Whether it was a FaceTime, phone call or face to face visit, she would drop what she was doing to help. Seeing others hurt made her heart ache. She never stopped thinking about others and always put their needs before her own. She was a 1st grade teacher, but not just an ordinary teacher. She was the best teacher and if your child was lucky enough to have Ms. Matuza/Mrs. Krasna than you know exactly what I am talking about. She knew how to get kids excited about school and how to make learning fun. She drove an hour plus to school each day and refused to switch to a closer school because she LOVED her Charlestown Elementary family. She is a hero to a lot of kids. She was an amazing wife and made me feel special and loved every day. We had so much fun together throughout the stages of our relationship. In high school it was trips to Core Creek Park and backyard bonfires. In college it was visits to West Chester and Ursinus. And after graduation it was finally getting to live together, getting married and start a family. Making her laugh was the best because there was often a snort to go along with it and she would get embarrassed each time. If we were sitting quietly together, she would make a little ‘meow’ cat sound to communicate that she wanted to talk. She loved me for my strengths and supported me and helped me grow in so many areas where I needed it. She loved being a mom. Seeing her smile getting to hold Cade for the first time is something that makes me happy. The bond Jenn and Ty formed over the last 2+ years will never be broken. Their was so much joy written all over her face when spending time with him. She loved planning fun things for Ty to do. She couldn’t wait for family time, holidays, mini trips or just being altogether in our home. Nothing got in the way of her being the best mom she could be. She always said how she wanted to give Ty a brother close in age so they could be best buddies and she made sure to do that before leaving us. She loved what I loved. Jenn embraced my obsession with basketball. Early on in our relationship I was always in the gym or at the park to play and workout. She would rebound for me. We would go to the LMT, Penn Wood and other random parks we could find. The first time we went to a park she shot the ball with two hands but she let me try to fix her form. She was so smart and coachable. Within minutes she was shooting it the right way and the surprised giggle coming from her mouth every time she made a shot after shooting the ball right way made those trips to the park so much fun. After college when I decided to start coaching, I still never left the gym when she might’ve thought she was finished missing out on other fun things to do for my basketball schedule. She understood I wouldn’t be home as often but she was ok with with it because she knew it made me happy. There is so much more I could say. Simply put, she wasn’t just a really good girl. She was the perfect girl and I am going to miss her so much. The only solace I get is that I know how lucky I am to have been able to love and feel the love from Jenn for the last 13+ years. A love that won’t ever stop. Seeing Ty and Cade grow up will serve as reminders for how perfect she was. We love you Jenny. Services will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home on Sunday, December 4.

The couple married in 2019. In 2020, he posted a basketball gender reveal video when Krasna was pregnant with their first child.

The video revealed the baby was a boy.

2. A GoFundMe Page Is Raising Money for Krasna’s Family

On Facebook, Krasna filled her page with pictures of her husband, their son, and a video of their wedding.

A GoFundMe page is raising money to help her family. People have donated more than $280,000 as of December 3, 2022.

The page reads:

Amazing mother, devoted wife, beloved daughter, passionate teacher, and irreplaceable friend are descriptions that hardly scratch the surface of the remarkable woman who was taken from us too soon. On November 28, 2022, Jennifer Krasna tragically lost her life just days after giving birth to her beautiful baby boy, Cade. Jenn also leaves behind a 2-year-old son, Ty, whose favorite person in the world was his mommy, along with her husband and best friend, Jesse. She brought love and joy to her entire family. Throughout her life, Jenn made it her top priority to surround herself with a strong community of friends and family. She never let anyone question what they meant to her and valued every second she spent with the people she loved. She cherished the beautiful life she and Jesse built. We are heartbroken, and our lives are forever changed without her here. Jesse, Ty, and Cade will need support to navigate this tragic loss. We hope to raise enough funds to cover the cost of the funeral and other future expenses so they can focus on healing during this painful time. We are thankful for any support you may be able to provide. The viewing will be held on Sunday, December 4, from 9am-12pm, with a funeral to follow at Dougherty Funeral Home.

3. Those Who Knew Krasna Described Her as an ‘Exceptional Person’

People who knew and loved Krasna offered tributes to her on the GoFundMe page comment thread. Here are some of them:

“Jen was an exceptional person and I’m so proud to have known her. Heartfelt condolences to her family.”

“Heartfelt condolences from the CRN Women’s volleyball team. Jesse, you and your wife have been an inspiration to us all…as athletes and people…we wish you strength and comfort at this difficult time.”

“I was an instructional aide for Jenn at Charlestown in 2015. She was a beautiful person, caring, and a great teacher. All the best to her family as they navigate this world without her.”

4. Krasner Taught Second & First Grade Over the Years

According to Fox29, Krasner “worked in the Great Valley School District for eight years – including student teaching – and taught both second and first grades.”

The principal, Chris Pickell, described her as “magical in the classroom” in an interview with Fox29.

“The community is in shock to have something like this happen unexpectedly,” Pickell said to the television station. “Jenn would always do anything to help somebody, and she loved her kids in her class.”

5. Krasna Was From a Family of Teachers

According to Fox29, Krasna was from a “large family of educators.”

Her parents and her husband are teachers.

Her husband is also a coach.

Her obituary reads:

Born in Langhorne and raised in Morrisville, Jennifer graduated from Pennsbury High School in 2011, where she was a proud member of the 2009 SOL National Division Champion Girls Volleyball Team. After graduating from Pennsbury, she went on to study Early Grades Education at the West Chester University Honors College and obtained her Master’s Degree in Literacy from Cabrini University. Jennifer worked at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, PA as a first and second grade teacher for eight years, where she helped her students develop a passion for learning. A beloved member of the Great Valley community, Jennifer touched the lives of countless families because of the love and care she showed her students each day. Jennifer enjoyed going to the beach, reading, camping, hiking, cheering on the Philadelphia sports teams, and celebrating holidays with her extended family. Her greatest love, however, was spending time with her son, Ty, and she was very much looking forward to making more memories and watching him grow up with his little brother, Cade.

