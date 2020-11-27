Mother Abandoned Her Boy at Skating Rink While She Smoked Crack: Cops

Jennifer Moore Frenchmeyer has been arrested in Harris County, Texas, after deputies discovered that she’d abandoned her boy at a public skating rink while she smoked crack and passed out. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman posted about the incident on Twitter and wrote, “Constables arrest mother for child abandonment” alongside a mugshot of the 39-year-old mother.

According to Harris County law enforcement, the 9-year-old boy was left unattended for about four hours at the Skate Champions rink in Spring, Texas, just north of Houston. Fox West Texas reported that the boy was discovered when the owner arrived to lock up near midnight on Friday night, November 20. The owner then called Harris County Precinct 4 deputies to look into the case, the outlet reported.

On the precinct’s Facebook page, Herman wrote that deputies responded to the Champions Roller Rink located in the 5500 block of Fellowship lane on November 20 shortly before midnight after receiving a call about a 9-year-old boy’s welfare. They said they met with the skating rink employee who told them he’d found the boy sitting and waiting outside the facility as he was about to lock up.

According to Herman, “Video surveillance revealed that the juvenile was left unattended for approximately 4 hours.” The press release continues:

Constable Deputies observed a vehicle parked nearby and made contact with the occupant, who was found to be unconscious in the driver seat. She was identified as the juvenile’s mother, Jennifer Moore Frenchmeyer. While speaking with her she was observed to have slurred speech and blood shot eyes. She stated she had consumed Crack Cocaine and was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

The constable wrote that constable deputies arrested Frenchmeyer and booked her at the Harris County Jail. She is facing charges of child abandonment with intent to return. Herman’s Facebook statement also indicated that Child Protective Services were called and the young boy was placed in the custody of a family member.

The Crime of Child Abandonment With Intent to Return Is Considered a Felony in Texas & Frenchmeyer Could Face Jail Time

According to Saputo Law Firm, the usual sentence for child abandonment is a state jail felony and if there was intent to return, the jail time is typically between six months to two years in a state jail and a fine. State jail felony in Texas, while still a felony and a serious criminal offense, are less severe than other types of felonies.

The child abandonment and endangerment law also adds that “the punishment for Abandoning a Child can be enhanced to a second-degree felony if there is a finding that the abandonment put the child in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment. A second-degree felony is punishable by 2-20 years in prison and a fine.”

It’s not yet clear when Frenchmeyer will have her first court appearance and in whose custody the boy will be placed temporarily or permanently. Her bond was set at $1,500, Herman reported in the press release.

