Johnny Depp Girlfriend: Who Is Depp Dating Now in 2023?

The courtroom drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is back in the public’s consciousness due to a new Netflix documentary series that chronicles the Virginia proceedings. That has a lot of people wondering whether Depp has a girlfriend today.

He doesn’t have a wife; Depp is not married. He dated an attorney named Joelle Rich as recently as September 2022. However, the relationship did not last long, according to People Magazine.

In May 2023, Parade Magazine reported that Depp was single or, at least, not in a public relationship with anyone. For her part, today Heard is living a quiet life in Spain with her daughter.

Here’s what you need to know about Depp’s dating life:

Joelle Rich Worked as an Attorney on Johnny Depp’s 2020 United Kingdom Libel Trial, But There Were Conflicting Reports About Whether They Ever got Serious, Reports Say

Johnny Depp dating lawyer Joelle Rich https://t.co/RjLgSbma93 pic.twitter.com/UzzIfqzORI — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2022

According to People Magazine, a source confirmed that Depp and Rich were dating. “They are dating but it’s not serious,” the source told People, but the pair broke up two months later, the magazine reported.

People Magazine reported that Rich had worked with Depp on his 2020 U.K. libel trial, but she was not involved in the Virginia court proceedings.

However, another source told US Magazine, “Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.” US Magazine reported that Rich was married with two children when she started dating Depp but was seeking a divorce.

However, there have been no news reports of Depp being with Rich since late 2022. According to Parade, Rich and Depp broke up in November 2022. She attended his civil trial in Virginia to show support, US reported.

Depp has also dated a Russian “Go-Go” dancer named Polina Glenn. Daily Mail reported that they had broken up by November 2019, however.

Johnny Depp Was Married 2 Times & Had 2 Children With French Actress Vanessa Paradis

According to Parade Magazine, Depp has been married two times, to Lori Anne Allison and Heard.

He was also in a 14-year relationship with French actress Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his two children, although the couple never married, according to Parade.

“It wasn’t easy on [Paradis]. It wasn’t easy on me. It wasn’t easy on the kids. It doesn’t stop the fact that you care for that person, and they’re the mother of your kids, and you’ll always know each other, and you’re always gonna be in each other’s lives because of those kids. You might as well make the best of it,” Depp said of the split, according to Prade.

Heard met Depp in 2009 while filming “The Rum Diary,” when he was still with Paradis.

His first wife, Lori Anne Allison, was older then him and was the sister of a bassist in Depp’s band. They married in 1983 in Florida, Parade reported. According to TMZ, after Heard’s allegations went public, Allison defended Depp, saying he had never raised a hand to her. They divorced in 1985, according to TMZ.

Depp had many high-profile girlfriends over the years, including Winona Ryder, kate Moss, Sherilyn Fenn, and Jennifer Grey, according to Parade. According to the Mirror, Ryder, to whom he was previously engaged, defended him during his UK libel trial against Heard, telling the court, “The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations.”

READ NEXT: Georgia Mom of 3 & Beauty Queen Accused of Plot to Murder Insurance Executive Husband