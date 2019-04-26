Polina Glen, Johnny Depp’s ‘Girlfriend’: 5 Fast Facts

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp is said to have fallen madly in love with a stunning Russian go-go dancer named Polina Glen. There’s talk that the two plan to marry. Depp and Glen have frequently been spotted traveling together, and earlier this year, Depp was photographed passionately embracing Glen in Belgrade, Serbia.

Here’s what you need to know about Depp’s new romantic interest, Polina Glen.



1. Glenn and Depp Met at a Party but She Didn’t Recognize Him

Depp met the Russian beauty last year at a Los Angeles party. Sources told the Daily Mail that Glen, a dancer from St. Petersburg, Russia, did not recognize Depp. The famous actor went over to introduce himself and the two immediately hit it off.

Paparazzi saw the couple in various cities across Europe but were unable to identify Glen until recently. The two were seen together in 2018 when Depp performed in Moscow with this band, the Hollywood Vampires, but their close relationship has only recently come to light.

The Daily Mail says that Glen is described as “very low-key,” a quality Depp considers refreshing in fast-paced L.A. The couple are reportedly enjoying domestic bliss living at Depp’s mansion in the Hollywood Hills. Glen has shared with friends that Depp wants to travel to St. Petersburg to meet her parents, Irina and Gennady Glen, then marry.

If the two wed, it won’t be Depp’s first trip to the altar. Depp had a short-lived marriage to make-up artist Lori Allison in the early eighties. In 2015, Depp married actress Amber Heard but the couple divorced less than two years later. The Willy Wonka actor also had a 14-year-relationship with French model and actress Vanessa Paradis, with whom he has two children, Lily-Rose and John “Jack” Christopher Depp.

Depp has had several high-profile relationships. Some of the actresses and models he’s been linked to include Jennifer Grey, Winona Ryder, Juliette Lewis, Sherilyn Fenn, and Kate Moss. “Relationships are very difficult,” he revealed to US. “Especially in the racket that I’m in because you’re constantly away or they’re away and so it’s hard.”

2. Glen Is a Go-Go Dancer Who Appeared on a Russian Reality TV Show

In 2013, Polina Glen was featured on Go-Go Girls, a Russian reality show about go-go dancers and the Russian club scene. Go-Go Girls was promoted as being the first show in Russia to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of go-go dancers and Russian nightlife – both the fun and the dark side.



Glen is active on Instagram and describes her occupation as “dancer and choreographer.” Her account features several provocative dance videos. She taught dance at her school L.I.P.S. in St. Petersburg, which closed in 2016. Glen moved to the United States in 2017 to advance her dance career. Her Instagram account has several videos showing her performing at the Basement of NoHo and Playground L.A., two popular dance studios in Los Angeles.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had known each other for six years prior to their 2015 wedding on the actor’s private island in the Bahamas. Depp lavished Heard with gifts including a horse, while Heard said that she was enjoying her new role as stepmother to Depp’s two children from his relationship with Vanessa Paradis.



But soon after the nuptials, Depp and Heard’s marriage was in turmoil. Depp accused Heard of having an affair with technology entrepreneur Elon Musk. There had also been rumors of Depp being jealous of Heard’s London Field’s co-star Billy Bob Thornton. Heard, who had once told Teen Vogue that working with Depp was “probably the best experience I ever had,” filed for divorce in May 2016 citing irreconcilable differences and asking for spousal support. She also accused Depp of assaulting her by throwing a cell phone at her face. In 2016, Depp injured his hand while filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales but the injury was not work-related. Entertainment Tonight reported that Heard had told friends Depp had lost his temper and punched a wall.

When Heard filed for divorce, she also filed for a temporary restraining order. People published photos of Heard with bruises on her eye and a cut on her lip that she claimed were caused by Depp. “There was one severe incident in December 2015 when I truly feared for my life,” she said. Heard claimed there were several other incidents where Depp was abusive.

Depp’s first ex-wife, his former partner Vanessa Paradis, his children, and his former fiancée Winona Ryder disputed Heard’s allegations. By June 2016, Heard had rescinded her request for temporary spousal support. In August 2016, the restraining order was withdrawn and Heard and Depp successfully negotiated their divorce. Heard was awarded $7 million in their divorce settlement, which she donated to several domestic violence charities and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. On December 18, 2018, Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post titled, “I Spoke Up Against Sexual Violence – and Faced Our Culture’s Wrath. That Has to Change.” Depp’s lawyers said that the “implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser is categorically and demonstrably false.”

4. Depp Loves That Glen “Does Her Own Thing”

Sources who spoke with The Daily Mail say Depp feels like he’s found true love with a woman who isn’t obsessed with his money or fame. “She’s really sweet and caring. She’s very talented. I’m sure Johnny assists but she’s off doing her own thing.” These traits have left a positive impression on Depp, who has suffered financial woes over the past few years. Rolling Stone reported that most of Depp’s $650 million fortune is gone. How it disappeared in dispute.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp filed a $25 million lawsuit in 2017 against The Management Group (TMG). The suit stated his ex-managers Joel and Robert Mandel had not paid the actor’s taxes on time, improperly invested earnings and loaned out money without his consent.

The Mandels brought a counterclaim, arguing that Depp had spent more than $75 million for 14 residences, $500,000 on storage space rental for his collectibles, $17,000 on handbags and luggage at Prada and $7,000 for a couch from the show Keeping up with the Kardashians which he gave to his daughter. In their counterclaim, the Mandels also stated that Depp has owned 45 vehicles, a yacht, hundreds of pieces of fine art, 70 guitars and spent approximately $200,000 a month on private air travel. Depp and TMG have since settled their case.

5.The Couple Has a Huge Age Difference

While Glen’s age has not been confirmed, it’s believed that she is in her mid-twenties, while Depp is less than two months away from celebrating his 56th birthday. But Depp is no stranger to May-December romances. He was 27 years old when he started dating 18-year-old Winona Ryder, his Great Balls of Fire co-star. Ryder, who became engaged to Depp five months after they met, claims he was her first boyfriend and that her parents were completely comfortable with their relationship. At the time, Depp also had no concerns about their age difference. “There’s been nothing in my 27 years that’s comparable to the feeling I have with Winona,” he told People.

Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard had a 22-year age difference. During their relationship, he said that age was not an issue. “We connect on a lot of different levels but the first thing that got me was that she’s an aficionado of the blues,” he gushed to E!News.

A 2014 study discovered that the larger the age gap between spouses, the greater chance the marriage will end in divorce. A small gap of just a few years is not a problem, but greater age differences can result in unhappiness for both spouses. Conflicts can arise over finances, mutual interests and whether or not to have children.