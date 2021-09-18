How Many People Attended Justice for J6? See Crowd Size Photos

The Justice for J6 rally in Washington D.C. was created to protest nonviolent offenders who were arrested in connection with the January 6 riot. The event took place at the U.S. Capitol, and although large numbers were originally anticipated, the event ended up drawing fewer people than even the event permit allowed. How many people attended the protest? See crowd photos and more details about what happened below.
Law Enforcement Said About 300 to 350 Attended, Although 700 Were Expected
About an hour before the event started, only a few dozen or so people were at the event, NBC Washington reported. More showed up later at Union Square. About 700 people were expected to attend — which was also the attendance allowed in the permit. However, fewer than that actually attended.
Mike Valerio of WUSA9 reported that law enforcement monitoring the event said there were about 300 to 350 people total in attendance.
Natalie Rubino of Fox DC reported that about 20 minutes before the event started, there were more press than attendees.
NBC Washington reported that law enforcement officers were patrolling the event grounds, occasionally breaking up arguments between protesters on opposite sides.
Mica Soellner of The Washington Times estimated a “few hundred” in attendance.
Katie Mettler of The Washington Post tweeted that police and reporters outnumbered Justice for J6 attendees.
Valerio shared this crowd photo as the event was about to end.
Brendan Gutenschwager reported that the crowd was “over a hundred.”
Jenny Gathright of WAMU885 tweeted that there was “a crowd of maybe 100 protesters?”
At Least One Person Was Arrested
Capitol Police shared that at about 12:40 p.m. Eastern (almost 30 minutes after the event started), police had arrested a man with a knife for a weapons violation.
There were no major arrests or incidents before the event. However, police did work to keep protesters and counter-protesters separated, as show in the photo below.
Police were vigilant. Ken Duffy of WTOP reported that when he arrived, police were searching a person with a press vest and checking his bags.
The man was later taken into custody, Duffy added.
Valerio reported that a man with “press” on his clothes was carrying a knife.
The Capitol Police later said they were keeping protesters and counter-protesters separated and there were “no additional arrests at this time.”
The Protest Organizer Asked Attendees to be Peaceful
Matt Braynard, a former staffer for former President Donald Trump, is the organizer of the event, NBC Washington reported. He said he wanted the protest to be peaceful.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the police seemed better prepared today than they were on January 6, USA Today reported.
He said: “I believe that they are well prepared, thorough, professional, and I think they are better prepared than people were before January 6.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also said the police were equipped to handle anything that might occur.
Meanwhile, a few Republican House members called for due process for anyone involved in the January 6 riot who was still waiting for a trial. But many Republican officials also said they did not plan to attend, including Kevin McCarthy and Tommy Tuberville, USA Today reported.
At least 610 people were charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, ABC News reported. About 60 are still jailed and are considered an ongoing threat.
