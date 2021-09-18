How Many People Attended Justice for J6? See Crowd Size Photos

The Justice for J6 rally in Washington D.C. was created to protest nonviolent offenders who were arrested in connection with the January 6 riot. The event took place at the U.S. Capitol, and although large numbers were originally anticipated, the event ended up drawing fewer people than even the event permit allowed. How many people attended the protest? See crowd photos and more details about what happened below.

Law Enforcement Said About 300 to 350 Attended, Although 700 Were Expected

About an hour before the event started, only a few dozen or so people were at the event, NBC Washington reported. More showed up later at Union Square. About 700 people were expected to attend — which was also the attendance allowed in the permit. However, fewer than that actually attended.

Mike Valerio of WUSA9 reported that law enforcement monitoring the event said there were about 300 to 350 people total in attendance.

Justice for J6 Rally >> Turnout: 300 — 350 people total here outside the Capitol, according to law enforcement monitoring the scene. @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/fst8ctpLY1 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) September 18, 2021

Natalie Rubino of Fox DC reported that about 20 minutes before the event started, there were more press than attendees.

We’re about 20 minutes out from the Justice for J6 Rally on Capitol Hill. Right. Is the crowd is small. There’s a few dozen people here for the rally but really more press than anything @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/rUos3Yxkda — Natalie Rubino (@newswithnatalie) September 18, 2021

NBC Washington reported that law enforcement officers were patrolling the event grounds, occasionally breaking up arguments between protesters on opposite sides.

Mica Soellner of The Washington Times estimated a “few hundred” in attendance.

Rally is underway with a crowd of a few hundred demonstrators #JusticeforJ6 pic.twitter.com/XwTsf78z6e — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) September 18, 2021

Katie Mettler of The Washington Post tweeted that police and reporters outnumbered Justice for J6 attendees.

It has been largely peaceful so far, with police from at least half a dozen local and federal agencies escorting any agitators away from the crowd in an attempt to de-escalate. — Katie Mettler (@kemettler) September 18, 2021

Valerio shared this crowd photo as the event was about to end.

Justice for J6 Rally is about to end pic.twitter.com/xyDgnYyxba — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) September 18, 2021

Brendan Gutenschwager reported that the crowd was “over a hundred.”

Crowd of over a hundred out for the Justice for J6 rally as speeches begin, with even more press out covering here in Union Square pic.twitter.com/8YpSSNMcEp — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 18, 2021

Jenny Gathright of WAMU885 tweeted that there was “a crowd of maybe 100 protesters?”

I’m here in front of the Capitol at the “Justice for J6” rally and there are so many journalists/onlookers in addition to a crowd of maybe 100 protesters? It’s been common to see many cameras/mics around on person like this. pic.twitter.com/mhP4hSeFLU — jenny gathright (@jennygathright) September 18, 2021

At Least One Person Was Arrested

Capitol Police shared that at about 12:40 p.m. Eastern (almost 30 minutes after the event started), police had arrested a man with a knife for a weapons violation.

At approximately 12:40 pm, USCP officers arrested a man, who had a knife, for a weapons violation. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 18, 2021

There were no major arrests or incidents before the event. However, police did work to keep protesters and counter-protesters separated, as show in the photo below.

Police were vigilant. Ken Duffy of WTOP reported that when he arrived, police were searching a person with a press vest and checking his bags.

Just got here at the Justice for J6 where Capitol Police have spotted someone suspicious in the crowd. The man is wearing a “PRESS” vest and police are checking his bags @WTOP pic.twitter.com/5A54iGfvB2 — Ken Duffy (@kenduffynews) September 18, 2021

The man was later taken into custody, Duffy added.

Update: The man who Capitol Police deemed suspicious is now being taken into custody and led away from the area @WTOP pic.twitter.com/JU4D9ZKQgt — Ken Duffy (@kenduffynews) September 18, 2021

Valerio reported that a man with “press” on his clothes was carrying a knife.

Justice for J6 Update >> Man wearing “press” marker on his clothes had a knife on him, according to our reporters. Officers have taken him out of the area @WUSA9 @CBSNews https://t.co/NibbeO1MSC — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) September 18, 2021

The Capitol Police later said they were keeping protesters and counter-protesters separated and there were “no additional arrests at this time.”

UPDATE: Capitol Police has separated the groups without incident. No additional arrests at this time. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 18, 2021

The Protest Organizer Asked Attendees to be Peaceful

Wondering what happening at the @uscapitol right now? Here’s the crowd at the start of the “Justice for J6 Rally”, at start time, noon, Sept 18. pic.twitter.com/8rkNHPbTW9 — HillRag DC (@HillRagDC) September 18, 2021

Matt Braynard, a former staffer for former President Donald Trump, is the organizer of the event, NBC Washington reported. He said he wanted the protest to be peaceful.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the police seemed better prepared today than they were on January 6, USA Today reported.

He said: “I believe that they are well prepared, thorough, professional, and I think they are better prepared than people were before January 6.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also said the police were equipped to handle anything that might occur.

Meanwhile, a few Republican House members called for due process for anyone involved in the January 6 riot who was still waiting for a trial. But many Republican officials also said they did not plan to attend, including Kevin McCarthy and Tommy Tuberville, USA Today reported.

At least 610 people were charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, ABC News reported. About 60 are still jailed and are considered an ongoing threat.

