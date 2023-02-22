Keith Melvin Moses, News Crew Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Keith Melvin Moses was named by the Orange County sheriff as the 19-year-old man accused in the murder of a News 13 television employee and a 20-year-old woman.

In a February 22, 2023, news conference, Sheriff John Mina said the suspect is also accused of shooting another News 13 employee and a woman and 9 year old girl who were inside a nearby home.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted, “ALERT: Multiple people shot on Hialeah Street, same scene as a homicide earlier today. One person has been detained.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A News 13 Reporter & Photographer Were Among Those Shot

According to Mina’s news conference, on February 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. deputies responded to Hialeah Street for a report of the first shooting.

Once there, they found a woman in her 20s who was shot and succumbed to her injuries, according to the sheriff.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, and they developed good leads on the suspect, he said.

At 4:05 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department began getting 911 calls about another shooting at that location and a shooting nearby, according to Mina.

He said two men were shot in or near a vehicle and identified them as “a News 13 reporter and photographer who were on the scene” to cover the earlier homicide.

The Sheriff Says Keith Moses Entered a Home & Shot the Child & Woman

According to the sheriff, another woman and 9 year old girl were also shot inside a home. He said it was unclear why the suspect entered the home.

The victims were transported to nearby hospitals. He said one of the News 13 crew members had died, but he didn’t say whether it was the reporter or photographer.

Mina said sheriff’s officials have detained the man they believe was responsible for the crime spree. He then named Keith Melvin Moses, and said he was formerly charged on the morning of February 22, 2023.