Live Graphic Video: King Soopers Active Shooter in Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado, police were responding to reports of an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store. You can see live video and other videos from the scene throughout this article. Be forewarned that some of the videos are graphic.

One disturbing video shows a body lying on the ground. “Get 911 right here,” the man who is filming the video says. “We’ve got injured parties on the ground. We don’t know. There’s a shooter, active shooter somewhere. Could be in the store. He went in the store. Oh my God. Guys we’ve got people down in King Soopers.” Gunfire then rings out in the video.

The camera pans to show a body lying on the ground. An elderly man stands in the doorway of the store, uninjured, in the video.

The motive and suspect name are not yet clear. Police have not yet confirmed the number of victims wounded, including whether there are any fatalities.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Man Was Streaming Live From the Scene

Here’s live video. It shows an armored vehicle at the scene. “Guys this happened… not even 30 seconds ago. I heard gunshots going. Guys there’s an active shooter,” the streamer says.

Police scanner reports indicated there might be as many as six people dead, but this was not confirmed by authorities.

“People ran out the back door. The active shooter is still in there,” the live streamer said early in the video. He then runs around the store. “Guys we’ve got an active shooter situation at King Soopers,” he says. “He’s inside the building right now.” Police are not yet at the scene as the video streams initially, but you can hear their sirens in the distance.

Boulder police arrive and converge en masse at the store’s front door. An armored vehicle was also used by authorities at the scene.

Dramatic Photos Emerged From the Scene

Dramatic photos also emerged from the scene. One showed a man with blood on his leg. Boulder police wrote on Twitter, “ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.”

Other videos showed what appeared to be a suspect being arrested.

The grocery store is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, Colorado. The mass shooting broke out just before 3 p.m. on March 22, 2021, a Monday.

