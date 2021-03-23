King Soopers Shooting Victims: 10 People Died in Boulder Mass Shooting

Boulder police released the name of the officer slain in the King Soopers mass shooting: Eric Talley, an 11-year patrol veteran. He was the first of the King Soopers shooting victims to be identified by authorities, who now say 10 people died in the tragedy at the Colorado grocery store.

Boulder police quoted the chief, Maris Herold, as saying, “Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities.” Boulder PD wrote: “She identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer’s actions ‘heroic.'” In a news conference, the District Attorney Michael Dougherty said, “My heart goes out to family of Officer Eric Talley. His life was cut much too short.” He expressed condolences to the families of the other nine victims as well, saying there would be a “painstaking investigation.” Authorities have not yet named the other victims.

Boulder police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi earlier confirmed that a male Boulder police officer was among the victims. We will be posting tributes, including names, bios, and photos, in this story as they are released. The slain officer’s colleagues escorted his body in a solemn procession through the streets of Boulder; you can see photos and videos of that moment later in this article.

The police chief said Talley had served in “numerous roles supporting the Boulder Police Department” since 2010.

It’s not known whether the other people killed were employees or customers of the store. However, it appeared from video that two people were killed outside the store and one person was killed at a checkout lane.

The local District Attorney Michael Dougherty called the mass shooting a “nightmare” for the community.

Police procession out of the King Soopers pic.twitter.com/l5s29c5p0f — Elizabeth Hernandez (@ehernandez) March 23, 2021

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley Once Started a Community Policing Initiative

A shooting at a King Soopers supermarket in Colorado killed multiple people Monday, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said. For more, tap here: https://t.co/zQN9nlPt8F. pic.twitter.com/GxbWdkjSHX — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 23, 2021

Officer Talley was once featured in a write-up in the Martin Acres newsletter.

That 2015 article welcomed eric Talley as the areas new community-based police officer. It said that Talley and two commanders announced their new community-based policing initiative at a local steering committee. Under the new initiative, the city was divided into 35 districts, with each having a primary officer whose goal was to become a “family face” in the neighborhood.

The newsletter said: “Officer Talley says he hopes to empower us to be more vigilant neighbors, with direct access to the police department, and to give the police department a clearer picture of our community and our needs.”

Talley was also in the news in 2013 when he helped rescue a group of ducklings from a drainage ditch, according to Daily Camera.

Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said in a news conference on March 22, 2021, that “There was loss of life. There are multiple people who were killed in this incident. I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer. During this trying time, I would ask the media and the public to honor the privacy of the officer’s family and his co workers here at the police department.”

Yamaguchi also said that a person of interest is in custody. He did not name that person, but said he was injured. Videos did show police leading a man with a bloodied leg and no shirt away from the store in handcuffs, but it’s not clear whether it’s the same man.

Procession for fallen Boulder PD officer. Our view from Table Mesa and Broadway #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/6R1duMvk4Z — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) March 23, 2021

Yamaguchi confirmed there was no active threat to the community and said there are “multiple” deaths but did not specify how many casualties occurred when the gunman strolled into the grocery store on a Monday afternoon and randomly opened fire.

A Procession Formed to Escort the Officer’s Body

Approximately 100 first responders’ vehicles are prepared for a procession to escort the body of the Boulder Police Officer who was among those killed in today’s supermarket shooting. pic.twitter.com/NUGn75mI71 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 23, 2021

The police department gathered to honor one of its own. Journalist Kyle Clark wrote, “Approximately 100 first responders’ vehicles are prepared for a procession to escort the body of the Boulder Police Officer who was among those killed in today’s supermarket shooting.”

Here’s another view of the procession in honor of the slain officer.

Police officers are holding a procession for the Boulder police officer who was killed during today’s shooting at King Soopers. Watch live: https://t.co/fbIyCMbQvc pic.twitter.com/6jUhbbU8bU — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) March 23, 2021

The King Soopers grocery store is located on Table Mesa Drive. Graphic videos emerged from the scene that showed disturbing scenes, including a body lying by a checkout lane.

There were no other people injured except the suspect. “We know of no other serious injuries at this point,” police said in the news conference.

A witness told The Denver Post that the shooter “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” The motive remains unclear.

The mass shooting comes on the heels of another, unrelated shooting tragedy at multiple spas in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

