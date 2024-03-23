Kyle Richards Reveals the 1 Thing She Wants To Clear Up About RHOBH Season 13

Kyle Richards shared her thoughts on the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” days after the final part of the reunion aired on TV.

During a fan Q&A on Amazon Live on March 19, 2024, the Bravo star admitted frustration about thinking about things she should have said at the reunion. When she was asked, “What’s the one thing you wish you would clear up from this past season on RHOBH?” Richards didn’t hesitate to clarify her issues with Sutton Stracke.

“Sutton kept saying ‘You have been relentlessly mean to me’ on the season and then I asked for an example, she just said, ‘Watch the show.’ Like Denise Richards,” Kyle Richards said. “I only reacted to the way she had treated me.”

Richards noted that things were fine with her and Stracke until the boutique owner started questioning her marriage and a new ring that she bought. “We were in a great place,” Richards said. “I have no idea why she decided to go that route about my marriage and ask me about the ring. Clearly that was a conversation she and Garcelle [Beauvais] have been having. Garcelle was the one that first mentioned the ring, but definitely Sutton was coming for me about that. I never understood that. So of course I was going to react to that.”

Richards also became upset by Stracke bringing up her past estrangements from her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. “The comment she made about my sisters, you know ‘You already lost 2 sisters, do you want to lose another?’” Richards recalled. “So she just said watch the show and they went on to something else. But that was really frustrating. I was just reacting to stuff that she was saying to me.”

Kyle Richards Also Clarified Her Relationship With Dorit Kemsley

Richards also took the opportunity to clarify her relationship with Dorit Kemsley. The two friends had a rough ride during season 13. Kemsley did not hide her jealousy over Richards’ close friendship with Morgan Wade, while Richards downplayed Kemsley’s claims that they used to go on vacations together. Richards even claimed that Kemsley “exaggerated” their past.

Things got worse during the reunion taping when Kemsley shared a private text message Richards had sent her and called it a “manipulative” attempt to “silence” her.

During an Amazon Live in February 2024, Richards admitted she was “shocked” by Kemsley sharing her private text. When asked about her status with the Beverly Beach founder she said, “It’s going to take me a minute.”

In March 2024, Kemsley told ‘The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast that she did not leak the text message to the public. “I discussed it with Erika in the trailer before the reunion and someone leaked the text message,” Kemsley said. “It was not me. I don’t know who did but I have an idea. Listen, it’s gonna be the powers that be because they’re the ones that had the text message.”

Speaking on her March 19 Live, Richards gave a post-reunion update. “Another thing I wanted to clear up is, you know, with Dorit,” she said. “I know a lot of you guys wanted to know where we stand right now, and I actually haven’t – we haven’t spoken at all. But I have always supported Dorit since she joined the show. I’ve always stood up for her.”

Richards said she felt very hurt by things Kemsley said about her throughout the season. “I felt hurt by things that were said in the season, and then at the reunion, the text being read was very hurtful to me,” Richards explained. “She said that I was being manipulative, and it was actually the complete opposite. I was actually being very forthright.”

Kyle Richards is in a Better Place With Sutton Stracke Now

While she hasn’t spoken to Kemsley since the reunion taping in January, Richards told her Live viewers that she still considers her a friend. More recently, she has spent some time with Stracke.

“I consider Dorit my friend even though we’re having issues right now,” Richards said. “And Sutton – we’re good. We met up, we had dinner, we talked, we laughed. And we both just want to put this behind us, and I’m always happy to do that.”

Stracke also gave an update. In March 2024 she told The Sun that when she had dinner with Richards they didn’t talk about RHOBH drama. “We talked about just our current lives and what was going on and our situations as they are and trying to piece back together our relationship, which is I think going in a good way,” Stracke said.

She also made it clear that she’s “staying out” of Richards’ personal issues going forward.

