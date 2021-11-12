Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Memes: Thomas Binger, ‘Grambo’ & More

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has entered the popular consciousness as people create memes about the different people featured in the trial, namely prosecutor Thomas Binger, Judge Bruce Schroeder, the witness they’re calling “Grambo,” Rittenhouse crying, and more.
There are memes flying from people who think Rittenhouse should be acquitted; who think Rittenhouse should be convicted; and those who are just interested in making commentary about the actions of the various people involved.
Rittenhouse, 18, is the Antioch, Illinois, teenager who is accused of homicide in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, along with other charges. His trial has been underway in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It obviously involves very serious matters – and there’s nothing funny about what happened in Kenosha that night when arson fires, protests and riots broke out in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting (the officer was eventually cleared by the local DA in that shooting).
However, as other major crime cases, the various characters in the trial have been the subject of mockery. Here are some memes in all directions:
Prosecutor Thomas Binger Has Been a Meme Favorite
The prosecutor in the Rittenhouse case, Thomas Binger, an assistant district attorney in Kenosha County, has been the subject of various memes. Some make fun of his lapel pins, some make fun of his trial presentation.
Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder has turned up in many memes because he’s been the focal point of various controversies, including the verbal tongue lashing he gave Binger because he thought Binger was trying to slip into evidence information he’d already ruled admissible, in addition to painting the defendant’s right to remain silent before trial in a bad light.
Other memes made fun of the prosecution’s reaction to how the case was going.
The Internet Dubbed One Witness ‘Grambo’
JoAnn Fiedler is a witness who took the stand to say she traveled to Kenosha to defend businesses. People on social media labeled hre “Grambo.”
Kyle Rittenhouse Took the Stand, Cried & Memes Were Born
Defendants don’t always take the witness stand in trials. In fact, it’s a decision that comes with a lot of risk. In this trial Rittenhouse took the stand, and, in a very dramatic moment, he broke down on the stand, bursting into tears.
This sparked a round of memes. Some people compared his tears to Brett Kavanaugh’s tears.
Other witnesses, such as Gaige Grosskreutz, ended up in memes. Grosskreutz is the man who was shot by Rittenhouse but lived. On the witness stand, he testified that he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse and advancing toward him from three to five feet away.
Judge Bruce Schroeder Sparked Memes as Did the Media & Politics
Some people were angry at Judge Bruce Schroeder. Other people are angry at the media or made memes to score political points. Some people just criticized the trial in general.
Other people had a more favorable opinion of the tough-talking judge.
Some people got political.
The trial goes to closing arguments on Monday, November 15, 2021, and then the jury will deliberate.