Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Memes: Thomas Binger, ‘Grambo’ & More

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has entered the popular consciousness as people create memes about the different people featured in the trial, namely prosecutor Thomas Binger, Judge Bruce Schroeder, the witness they’re calling “Grambo,” Rittenhouse crying, and more.

There are memes flying from people who think Rittenhouse should be acquitted; who think Rittenhouse should be convicted; and those who are just interested in making commentary about the actions of the various people involved.

Rittenhouse, 18, is the Antioch, Illinois, teenager who is accused of homicide in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, along with other charges. His trial has been underway in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It obviously involves very serious matters – and there’s nothing funny about what happened in Kenosha that night when arson fires, protests and riots broke out in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting (the officer was eventually cleared by the local DA in that shooting).

However, as other major crime cases, the various characters in the trial have been the subject of mockery. Here are some memes in all directions:

Prosecutor Thomas Binger Has Been a Meme Favorite

Prosecutors charge Rittenhouse with not wearing enough Flare. pic.twitter.com/WBqWiL6LVO — Bitcoin Florida Gator🐊 (@gator_bitcoin) November 10, 2021

The prosecutor in the Rittenhouse case, Thomas Binger, an assistant district attorney in Kenosha County, has been the subject of various memes. Some make fun of his lapel pins, some make fun of his trial presentation.

Rittenhouse Case Update Credit: Talex From Locals pic.twitter.com/lrSQHJrsXk — Nate The Lawyer (@NatetheLawyer) November 10, 2021

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder has turned up in many memes because he’s been the focal point of various controversies, including the verbal tongue lashing he gave Binger because he thought Binger was trying to slip into evidence information he’d already ruled admissible, in addition to painting the defendant’s right to remain silent before trial in a bad light.

Looks like a bad day for Binger…#Rittenhouse #FreeKyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/S1CcfpPrhs — The Place To Be Reviews (@ThePlaceToBeRe1) November 8, 2021

@UncivilLaw here’s a little Binger meme to start your day pic.twitter.com/PB4rPiXUor — chris (@Chris_Sully0185) November 11, 2021

Binger having a meltdown right now pic.twitter.com/yFq1N941Km — Libertadores – Libertarian Memes (@LibertadoresAL) November 11, 2021

Other memes made fun of the prosecution’s reaction to how the case was going.

Brett Kavanaugh was Kyle Rittenhouse's crying coach pic.twitter.com/pRhpzDNLr8 — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) November 10, 2021

Even the wife's shoes are laughing at the #RittenhouseTrial prosecution right now pic.twitter.com/nLvVCC4evC — Memes So good Biden shit his pants (@strongheart82) November 8, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Prosecution making memes a reality 😎👌 pic.twitter.com/8jAlTbdCKT — SPACE FORCE: CHEPO TEAM (@ChepoTeam) November 8, 2021

The Internet Dubbed One Witness ‘Grambo’

JoAnn Fiedler is a witness who took the stand to say she traveled to Kenosha to defend businesses. People on social media labeled hre “Grambo.”

The Kenosha Kid's backup. I simp ONLY FOR Based gRambo. #GRAMBO pic.twitter.com/0dC6GJZHPP — 0ortcloudclown Cometcowboy (@0Cometcowboy) November 9, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse Took the Stand, Cried & Memes Were Born

Kyle Rittenhouse in the back after he finished crying: pic.twitter.com/32qEjljuzc — Bishop-Takes-Your-Queen (@SuperStraiyajin) November 10, 2021

Defendants don’t always take the witness stand in trials. In fact, it’s a decision that comes with a lot of risk. In this trial Rittenhouse took the stand, and, in a very dramatic moment, he broke down on the stand, bursting into tears.

A new meme format just dropped pic.twitter.com/XvCrjrQMWB — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 10, 2021

This sparked a round of memes. Some people compared his tears to Brett Kavanaugh’s tears.

I have to say, even though I think Rittenhouse was completely in the right in this case, this is a great meme. pic.twitter.com/nrg4hAByzu — FactualPhilemon, The Clown Chaser (@FactualPhilemon) November 10, 2021

Here is a Kyle Rittenhouse crying meme compilation I just made. Rittenhouse is guilty! pic.twitter.com/AEvwMVRzjb — A Lefty Gamer (@A_Lefty_Gamer) November 11, 2021

Insert crying kyle rittenhouse meme pic.twitter.com/ZpZJw0kwJZ — jacob hackett (@minusthejake) November 12, 2021

Gonna tell my kids this is Kyle Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/D9EoXTHFI1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 10, 2021

LeBron James has a lot of nerve to make fun of Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/T8qW8d8uGq — @LibbyTard5 (@LibbyTard5) November 11, 2021

Other witnesses, such as Gaige Grosskreutz, ended up in memes. Grosskreutz is the man who was shot by Rittenhouse but lived. On the witness stand, he testified that he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse and advancing toward him from three to five feet away.

Judge Bruce Schroeder Sparked Memes as Did the Media & Politics

Yes, Binger actually asked him this [OC] pic.twitter.com/vuY4oyWgZw — Libertadores – Libertarian Memes (@LibertadoresAL) November 11, 2021

Some people were angry at Judge Bruce Schroeder. Other people are angry at the media or made memes to score political points. Some people just criticized the trial in general.

I’m convinced at this point the Judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial is acting as his defense attorney and it’s exhausting and quite sad! #KyleRittenhouseTrial #KyleRittenhouseIsGuilty #KyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/kvHXRH3B3H — Andrew Zaffero (@AZaffero) November 10, 2021

The Rittenhouse judge today was in beast mode. That prosecutor took incoming the entire day. Rittenhouse is innocent and the judge knows it. pic.twitter.com/GOUKX4r8Ly — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 11, 2021

Other people had a more favorable opinion of the tough-talking judge.

@RekietaMedia – Best I can do to make a Pulp Fiction Meme about that disgusting trickery by Binger over the obvious hearsay in the video he played in court pic.twitter.com/2UZfs5RL3h — Brooklyn Red Leg (@BrooklynRedLeg) November 4, 2021

tldr of the Rittenhouse trial pic.twitter.com/8cPryjuho2 — t (@lukewarm_t) November 11, 2021

Some people got political.

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial be like…. pic.twitter.com/b7WBWm5ebX — 𝒩𝑒𝓋𝒶𝒹𝒶 𝑀𝑒𝓂𝑒𝓈 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝐿𝒾𝒷𝑒𝓇𝓉𝓎 🌵🦃 (@NVMemes4Liberty) November 11, 2021

Losing my sides every time I see a new Rittenhouse meme. pic.twitter.com/MnmXCZ5Q3E — DinBap (@DinBap1) November 11, 2021

I get to reuse my Rittenhouse memes now pic.twitter.com/ODFRLQ7ZlX — bunT҉s ☭ (@retardwaffen) November 8, 2021

Rittenhouse case summarized pic.twitter.com/1Zz3VrvnD0 — matts idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) November 11, 2021

The trial goes to closing arguments on Monday, November 15, 2021, and then the jury will deliberate.