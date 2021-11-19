Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict: What Happens If There’s a Hung Jury?

There is no Kyle Rittenhouse verdict so far in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Rittenhouse jury deliberated into its fourth day without a verdict. What happens if there is a hung jury?

If the jury deadlocks, meaning they can’t agree on a guilty or not guilty verdict, the prosecution could retry Rittenhouse, 18.

It’s also possible that Rittenhouse could be convicted or acquitted on only SOME charges, but the jury could hang on others. Then, the state could choose to retry him on the deadlocked counts, although they don’t have retry him in either case.

He’s charged in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, and for recklessly endangering the safety of two other men. A charge for illegal firearm possession was previously dismissed by the judge, who cited the wording in state law. A curfew ticket was also previously tossed by the judge.

There’s another possibility: A mistrial with prejudice, which would prevent the state from retrying the case. A defense motion seeking one is still on the table.

According to WISN-TV, defense attorney Mark Richards said, “I thought the jury was 6-6 split,” as he left the courthouse on November 18, 2021, after the jury couldn’t reach a verdict following the third day of deliberations, but the site said he was speculating.

You can read the jury instructions in full here.

The pool reporter in the courtroom on November 19, 2021, said there aren’t many updates to report. “Judge Bruce Schroeder’s clerk told reporters here in court that she hasn’t heard anything about jurors declining to order lunch,” Michael Tarm, of the Associated Press, wrote in an email to media outlets in the pool.

He added: “A court official confirms jurors are in. They are presumed deliberating. Judge Bruce Schroeder walked in a few minutes ago, lugging a six pack of Pepsi. He just sat on the bench for a previously schedule court call. No sign Rittenhouse lawyers or prosecutors. No buzz in the courtroom that anything is immediately afoot on Rittenhouse’s case.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Mistrial With Prejudice Motion Remains on the Table

The judge, Bruce Schroeder, said in court that he is still considering the defense motion seeking a mistrial with prejudice. Schroeder indicated that he might rule on that motion AFTER the verdict.

That means that it’s possible Schroeder would grant a mistrial with prejudice even if there is a guilty or not guilty verdict or the jury hangs on some or all counts. A mistrial with prejudice means the state could not retry the case. There’s no guarantee, of course, that the judge would grant that request.

However, Schroeder has had harsh words for prosecutors in court recently, declaring the defense mistrial motion serious and indicating a “day of reckoning” sometimes arrives. At the center of the dispute is a newly produced drone video; the defense says the prosecutors gave them a lesser quality and compressed video when compared to the state’s version. The state denies this was intentional.

The video is key to the state’s case because they are trying to convince jurors that Rittenhouse provoked the entire situation by pointing a gun at another man, Joshua Ziminski, which the defense denies. The prosecutors used that video in their closing argument attempt to make that case.

The Jurors Have Sent Several Notes to the Judge

Here are the notes from the jury yesterday in Juror 54’s handwriting: pic.twitter.com/3ZErhmLr1I — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) November 18, 2021

There have been a few clues about what jurors are thinking; they sent some notes to the judge. They were sent in the handwriting of a female juror known as “juror 54.”

One note asked for the drone video and a series of other pieces of evidence that may indicate they are scrutinizing the provocation argument closely. They also asked for an FBI infrared video that was shown in court.

Other notes showed jurors wanted to see video relating to the shooting of Grosskreutz, who testified that he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse while advancing toward him at close distance because he believed he was an active shooter.

A juror asked the judge on November 18, 2021, if the jurors could take the jury instructions home and were told yes.

The jury was selected from Kenosha County. There have been several incidents involving the jurors. The judge previously revealed in court that a person was accused of trying to videotape jurors as they got on a bus, and he kicked MSNBC out of the courtroom for an incident relating to the jury bus as well.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport