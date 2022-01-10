WATCH: LAPD Saves Pilot From Train in Bodycam Video

A viral body cam video shows members of the Los Angeles Police Department rescuing a pilot from a plane right before a train smashes into it in California. You can watch that video and others from the scene throughout this article.

Eliana Moreno, an NBCLA reporter, wrote on Twitter, “It’s unlike any other plane crash that I’ve ever seen. The plane crashed and then got hit by the train! The pilot was able to get out of the aircraft before the train struck.”

According to The Drive, the plane was a “Cessna 172, registered N8056L,” and it “made an emergency landing (or lost control while landing),” coming to a stop on the railroad tracks near the airport between Osborne Street and San Fernando Road.

Several other citizen videos also emerged showing the incident from different vantage points.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Pilot Made an Emergency Landing on the Railroad Tracks

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

The LAPD shared the video on Twitter on January 9, 2022.

“Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft,” they wrote.

The video shows officers extricating the wounded pilot from his smashed plane on the railroad racks. Seconds later, the train comes through.

“Go, go, go, go,” an officer says right before the train smashes into the plane.

The LAPD Operations Bureau tweeted, “Pacoima, Ca. Whiteman airport: Plane crash Osborn/SF road. Plane lost power, crashed onto tracks, #LAPD pulled pilot out just before approaching train collided with unoccupied plane.”

Pacoima, Ca. Whiteman airport:

Plane crash Osborn/SF road

Plane lost power, crashed onto tracks, #LAPD pulled pilot out just before approaching train collided with unoccupied plane — LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau (@LAPDOVB) January 9, 2022

“I was walking my dog,” said Rocio Duran, a witness, to CBS Los Angeles. “I saw the police going and saw the plane was down.”

A Second Video Shows the Force With Which the Train Struck the Plane





Play



Train Crashes into Plane – Whiteman Airport Pacoima, California [WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE] Train Crashes into Plane – Whiteman Airport Pacoima, California [WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE] Plane crashes during takeoff, first responders were able to remove the pilot from the plane wreckage just seconds before train impact. "Saw a plane crash just now, and almost got hit with debris when a train crashed into the plane. Luckily first responders… 2022-01-09T23:28:13Z

The above video, posted to YouTube, shows the train striking the plane with great force. “Oh my God,” a man says in the video before using an expletive.

Here’s a third video:

Video of train crashing into the plane https://t.co/rP8ViTEmrR — Moonstar (@MoonstarMirage) January 10, 2022

Michael Meadows, a former photographer with the Los Angeles Times, wrote on Facebook, “A very, VERY lucky pilot this afternoon. He takes off from Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, loses power crashes on the railroad tracks on Osborne St and San Fernando Road. Passersby pull him from the wreckage just before a Metrolink hits the plane cutting it in half.”

He shared these photos showing the demolished plane after the train struck it (without the pilot inside):

The Drive reported that the pilot was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not clear. However, CBS Los Angeles reported that the pilot is in stable condition and only suffered cuts and bruises. He was the only person on board the aircraft, the television station reported. The pilot’s name has not been released, and there were no other injuries, according to the television station.

According to the television station, the plane/train crash shut down some streets in the area as the wreckage remained on the tracks for some time.

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend