Pennsylvania Girl, 13, Killed Mom After She Took Her Cell Phone, Police Say

Police in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, say a 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl killed her mom on March 29 after she took her cell phone.

According to PA Homepage, the girl’s name is Lataya Powell.

Police say Powell, who is charged as an adult, told them, “I don’t have my phone because my mom took it before our fight,” “I’m the reason my mom is dead,” and “I don’t know how people can do stuff like this and not feel bad about it,” PA Home Page reported.

“On March 29, 2024 at 1233 hrs The Wilkes-Barre Police responded to 23 South Sherman Street for an unresponsive female,” a press release from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department says. “Upon arrival the scene was secured, and an extensive investigation was initiated involving the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division, Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police RNI Unit Wilkes-Barre Barracks.”

Police Say the 44-Year-Old Mother Died From ‘Wounds to the Torso & Head Area’

According to the police press release, the initial investigation “determined that the 44 YOA Victim was suffering from apparent wounds to the torso and head area and was nonresponsive.”

The weapon used was not made clear from the release. However, PA Homepage reported that the mother died of “multiple stab wounds to her neck, back and heavy blood flow coming from her head.” The news site reported that the kitchen drawers had padlocks on them, but one was broken open.

A second victim “and the suspect were also located at the scene,” the release says. “The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 13 YOA female was detained and transported to police Hq. The corners office was notified and responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. An autopsy is pending.”

According to PA Homepage, the second victim was an “11-year-old boy on the scene with apparent stab wounds to the back” that are not life-threatening.

According to the release, “The scene was processed, and the suspect was arrested and charged with Criminal Homicide, Aggravated assault, and other related charges. The suspect was charged as an adult and arraigned. She was incarcerated pending further court action in Luzerne County Common Pleas Court.”

Lataya Powell Is Accused of Telling Police Her Mom Would ‘Never Forgive Me if She is Alive’

A criminal complaint obtained by PA Homepage says that the girl told police, “I killed my mom and she’ll never forgive me if she is alive.”

A local television station approached Powell as she was being led into a police van and asked if she felt “any emotion at all,” and she told them she felt “regret, guilt” and “disgust.”

She also asked whether the mom was alive and whether she had really killed her, the television station reported, adding that Powell said she threw the weapon on a neighbor’s doorstep.

The release continues, “As further details become available without harm to the integrity of the case, they will be made publicly available.”

“Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Detective Division c/o Lt. Mathew Stash 570-208-0911 or Detective Json Dudick 570-208-6778,” it says.

