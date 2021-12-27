Lauren Storts: Tributes, GoFundMe for West Allis Murder Victim

Lauren Storts was a college student and young mother who was shot and killed in a murder-suicide in West Allis, Wisconsin. Now there’s a GoFundme page to help her family, and tributes are flowing for her on social media.

And it’s been revealed that the suspect, D Hansen was recently arrested on domestic violence accusations.

Joseph Storts, her brother, wrote on Facebook, “Yesterday was one of the hardest days in my life. We lost a daughter, a sister, and a mother over senseless violence. Lauren Noel was the greatest sister any one could have wished for. She was one of my best friends. We have laughed and cried together, gotten drunk and have been the DD for each other. She was a wonderful mother to a beautiful, and smart 4 year old. She turned 27 years old yesterday, unfortunately it was short lived. It’s almost as reality still hasen’t set in…”

Hansen, 41, is suspected of shooting and killing Storts before taking his own life, according to Fox 6.

A GoFundme page to help Storts’ family with funeral costs has raised more than $20,000.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hansen Was Arrested Just Days Before the Murder on Domestic Violence Accusations

Hansen was arrested just days prior on domestic violence charges, and she was trying to leave a relationship with Hansen, Fox 6 reported.

According to the television station, on December 20, 2021, Hansen was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and dissuading a victim from reporting.

“She was one of the greatest sisters anyone could have wished for,” said Ciara Storts, Lauren’s sister, to Fox 6, which added that her family asked West Allis police to do a welfare check at her home on December 23, 2021, which was her 27th birthday.

According to CBS 58, the bodies of Storts and Hansen were found in a home near 93rd and Greenfield in West Allis.

Storts’ Sister Described Lauren as the ‘Light of Every Room’ & an ‘Amazing Mother’

Storts’ sister wrote a passionate tribute to Storts on the GoFundMe page.

“Hello my name is Ciara storts,” she wrote. “Lauren Storts younger sister. On December 23rd 2021 my dear dear sister Lauren was snatched from us on her birthday. Lauren was the light of every room and an amazing mother to her daughter. Right now as we navigate through such terrible horrific times we are asking for help to be able to provide the proper services for my sister. And any remaining money going to my niece. Lauren was well loved from Chicago to Wisconsin and deserves the best service possible.”

She added, “Loving sister to Deirdre, Joseph, and I. Loving daughter to Denise officer and Joseph. Loving mother to Morgan. Anything will help in this time of need ❤️”

People offered tributes on the GoFundMe page. “I sat behind Lauren in high school , my heart dropped when I saw this. She was always a friendly face and I remember we were joking about guys and dating. It all just seems so unreal. I don’t have much but I’ll be praying and my heart goes out to her and her family,” wrote one.

“The little amount you were in my life left an impression. The world has truly lost one of the good ones,” wrote another.

Sorts Was Remembered as Dedicated, a Loving Mother & a Person Who ‘Smiles Every Time We Encountered Her’

The Milwaukee Women’s LaCrosse team wrote on Facebook, “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Lauren Storts. Lauren was apart of our team, and we were so happy to have her. She was nothing but smiles everytime we encountered her, and she was so dedicated to being a full time student, a hard worker, and a loving mother. It breaks our hearts to hear that her life was taken so soon. We will always remember her bright smile and laughs she shared with all the girls on the team. You will be missed very much 🖤”

The team added, “If you wish to donate to Lauren’s go-fund-me, started by her sister, please visit the link below. All profits that exceed the goal will be put toward the fund of Lauren’s daughter, Morgan. If you, or your loved ones know anyone suffering from domestic violence, please speak up and contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline. We wish the best for Lauren and her family, and we know that heaven gained an angel, fly high❤️”

On Facebook, Storts wrote that she “Studied Biological & Biomedical Sciences at University of Wisconsin Milwaukee” and had studied Biology at Truman College. She lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was from Chicago.

On LinkedIn, Storts wrote that she was “Experienced Food Server with a demonstrated history of working in the restaurants industry. Skilled in Food & Beverage, Food Preparation, Sanitation, Bartending, and Responsible Service of Alcohol.” She worked as a bartender.