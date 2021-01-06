Library of Congress, Cannon Office Building Evacuated Due to ‘Suspicious Packages’

The Library of Congress and Cannon Office Building were evacuated on January 6 as Congress debated whether to certify the results of the electoral college and Donald Trump supporters fought with law enforcement outside the Capitol. That comes as one reporter wrote that people in the Cannon building were urged to take “escape hoods” and “Go kits” to leave the building.

Rep. Elaine Luria wrote, “I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots.”

Chad Pergram, of Fox News, tweeted, “From colleague Jake Gibson: Multiple suspicious packages have been found near the Capitol grounds, according to multiple law enforcement officials. Says one looked like pipe bomb. Unclear if some of these devices are a hoax.”

It also came as video emerged showing supporters of President Donald Trump trying to breach the U.S. Capitol building as debate raged inside about Arizona’s election results.

USCP are evacuating the Library of Congress.

Julie Tsirkin, a reporter for NBC News, wrote that authorities were evacuating the Library of Congress. She shared an alert that read, “remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exists” and “close doors behind you but do not lock.”

She said that the Cannon office Building was also being evacuated.

Scott MacFarlane, an NBC reporter, wrote, “US Capitol Police warning to Cannon House Office Bldg staff: ‘If you are in the Cannon Building, take visitors, escape hoods, and Go Kits and report to the South tunnel connecting to the Longworth Bldg.'”

Video Showed Trump Supporters Fighting With Capitol Police

Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I've ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can't stop them

It was getting tense at the Capitol.

Elijah Schaffer, a reporter for Blaze TV, shared a video and wrote, “Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them.”

Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside

Shortly before, Trump held a rally in which he trashed Republicans and insisted he was defrauded out of the election. It also comes the day after it appears Democrats are poised to win two Senate runoff elections and take control of the U.S. Senate. railed at elections officials, urged Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results, and declared that America no longer has “free and fair” elections. He called some Republicans weak, and he insisted that he won the presidential election, despite even Republican officials in various states, including Georgia, saying that audits and investigations showed that he did not.

GOP Senators Objected to Arizona’s Results, Sparking Debate

When the evacuation happened, the Senate was debating Arizona’s electoral votes after they received GOP objections.

“This will be the most important vote I’ve ever cast. President Trump claims the election was stolen. The assertions range from specific local allegations to constitutional arguments to sweeping conspiracy theories,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, according to CNN.

What’s the role of Mike Pence in all of this?

Trump said in his rally, “Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country. And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you.”

Trump supporters are storming the grounds of the Capitol Building and tearing down fencing.

But, according to CNN, Pence told Congress, “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

