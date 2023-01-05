Licking Restaurant Shooting: Graphic Video Captures Scene in Miami Gardens

At least 10 people were shot outside The Licking Restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida, on January 4, 2023, during the filming of a French Montana video, according to WSVN-TV.

There is no indication Montana was injured, although his “status is unknown,” the television station reported.

Graphic videos emerged of the shooting aftermath.

Miami Gardens police have not yet confirmed the number of victims, a motive, and whether there are any suspects in custody.

NBC6 journalist Ryan Nelson shared a video on Twitter that he wrote shows the rapper French Montana before the shooting. In that video, Montana is sitting with rapper Rob49 in the backseat of a car, Nelson tweeted.

“Rapper ‘CED Mogul’ shared this video with @nbc6,” he tweeted. “He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting. Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami.”

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting. Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

Graphic Videos Showed Bodies Lying at the Shooting Scene Outside The Licking Restaurant

Breaking: At least 10 injured after shooting ‘The Licking’ restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida. The shooting reportedly occurred during the filming of a French Montana video shoot. pic.twitter.com/0ltuU3IvfW — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 6, 2023

Videos showed a large law enforcement response to the scene.

Graphic video emerged on Twitter that showed bodies lying in blood on the pavement with police on the scene. Because the video is very graphic, Heavy is not embedding it in this article.

A second graphic video that also shows bodies on the pavement showed a police officer assisting a victim.

The Licking restaurant franchise has restaurants throughout Florida and in Chicago, according to its website.

Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue told NBC Miami that police “responded to a ShotSpotter call before 8 p.m. at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street.”

She told WSVN-TV: “We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases. We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

There Are Three Different Crime Scenes, Reports Say

#BreakingNews

At least 10 injured after shooting ‘The Licking’ restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida. #Shooting reportedly occurred during the filming of a French Montana video shoot.#Florida #Miami #MiamiGardens pic.twitter.com/ZpJUsgJtfb — Bharat Verma 🇮🇳💯 (@Imbharatverma) January 6, 2023

WSVN-TV reported that the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2023. According to the television station, law enforcement sources said there were three different crime scenes.

According to WSVN, it’s not yet clear where the other two crime scenes are located.

CBS Miami reported that “a confrontation that started somewhere else, ended up in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant.” Some victims were taken to area hospitals, but others were able to drive themselves, the television station reported.

CBS Miami reported that, according to a witness, the shooting “happened during rapper French Montana’s music video shoot, at the parking lot of the restaurant.” According to CBS Miami, the witness heard 10-15 gunshots.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Witness Ced Mogul told WSVN-TV that he was watching Montana shoot the music video when a person in the crowd was robbed.

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” said Mogul to the television station. “At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”

He told the television station: “I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’ When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

