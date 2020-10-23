How to Fact Check the Second Presidential Debate Tonight Live

If you’re watching the second and final presidential debate tonight, you might want to fact check President Donald Trump’s and former Vice President Joe Biden’s statements live during the debate. Here’s how you can use a live fact-checker during tonight’s debate, including a stream with fact-checking embedded below.

USA Today Is Fact-Checking Live on Its Stream Below

USA Today is providing a live fact-checking service in its video embedded below (which you can also watch here).

USA Today notes in its video description: “USA TODAY’s nationwide team of journalists will provide real-time facts and context on screen during the debate.”

Logically.ai Is Providing a Live Fact Checker on Its Mobile App

Logically.ai is live streaming the presidential debate again tonight and fact-checking both Trump and Biden’s claims as they are made. Logically.ai’s representative confirmed with Heavy that this service is being offered again for the second and final presidential debate.

If you use Logically.ai’s app, you can watch a stream of the debate with a scrolling timeline of live fact checks that will be rated true, false or misleading. If you’re using the app, you can also submit your own fact check claims as well.

Logically said about the venture: “Leveraging its advanced multi-model AI, along with the largest fact checking team in the world, Logically aims to provide debate viewers with the truth, unarming disinformation and misinformation before it takes hold.”

If you want to use this live fact-checker, you can download the app before the debate begins. It’s available on iOS here and on Android here.

NPR & Politifact Are Also Fact-Checking Live

NPR is providing live fact-checking during the presidential debate via its webpage here.

Politifact is also providing a live fact-check of the debate here.

Tonight’s debate is taking place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. It was originally going to be the third debate, but the second debate was canceled after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The debate will have multiple topics of 15-minute segments each. Candidates will have two minutes of uninterrupted time to answer questions (with the opposing candidate’s mic muted). The Commission announced: “The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules.” The mics will then open after that for discussion from both, NPR reported.

Kristen Welker is moderating tonight’s debate. She’s the NBC News White House correspondent and co-anchors Today Weekend. According to The Commission on Presidential Debates, the topics for tonight’s debate will include:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

The Commission notes that the debate topics are subject to change based on news developments, and they may not be brought up in the order listed above.

This time, a Plexiglass shield was supposed to be used to separate Trump and Biden, NPR reported. This would have been similar to what was used during the vice presidential debate. However, AP reported that the Plexiglass was taken down shortly before the debate.

