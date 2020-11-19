WATCH: Giuliani Sweats Hair Dye During Live Presser, Twitter Mistakes it for Blood

During a press conference on Thursday, Rudy Giuliani was sweating profusely, which caused hair dye to drip down his face in long brown streaks. Many on Twitter mistook the hair dye for blood, causing confusion and meme-creations to ensue.

Giuliani’s sweating mishap came about right as he was doing an impersonation from the iconic film My Cousin Vinny. He said in part,

“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny? You know the movie? It’s one of my favorites law movies because [the main actor, Joe Pesci] comes from Brooklyn. When the nice lady who said she saw – and then he says to her … ‘How many fingers do I got up?’ and she says ‘Uh, three.’ Well, she was too far away to see it was only two. These people were farther away than my cousin Vinny was from the witness,” Giuliani says. “They couldn’t see a thing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

WATCH: Video Shows Hair Dye Dripping Down Giuliani’s Face as He Sweats; Many on Twitter Mistook it for Blood

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

The video above shows how hair dye streaked down Giuliani’s face as he was sweating during the press conference. “Giuliani’s lizard blood is seeping through his host skin,” one person tweeted in response to a video of the incident.

“Rudy Giuliani appears to have blood coming out of his wherever,” another person tweeted.

“I just caught the end of that supposed news conference on Fox news because CNN wouldn’t air it,they said it was too crazy and they may be right,” a user tweeted. “Giuliani was sweating freaking bullets and was that blood running down his face from his right temple? I haven’t even gotten to the BS”

Giuliani Made Unsubstantiated Claims About Biden & Voter Fraud While Hair Dye Dripped Down His Face

Come on, this is Rudy Giuliani. There's a good chance that's blood. https://t.co/iBgaa4MLfb — Max Curtis (@MaxCCurtis) November 19, 2020

During his press conference, Giuliani made several claims about Biden that have no factual evidence to back them up. He also said that Trump’s legal team has “thousands” of voter affidavits alleging fraud in the presidential election, but none of these claims have held water in court.

While dye dripped down his face, Giuliani (who didn’t present any awareness of his makeup mishap) alleged that there had been a “centralized” effort to carry out mass instances of voter fraud across the country. “What I’m describing to you is a massive fraud,” he said.

There’s no proof of this claim whatsoever. At one point, when a reporter challenged him on the veracity of his statements, Giuliani said more than once, “You’re lying.”

Giuliani’s press conference has been met with widespread dismissal and mockery, thanks in part to the hair dye situation. “Pray for Rudy Giuliani’s hair today, which was apparently doused this morning with the blood from a package of ground beef for some reason,” one person tweeted.

