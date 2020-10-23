Rudy Giuliani ‘Honeytrap’ Video in Borat: Giuliani Says He Was Tucking in Shirt

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is defending himself from claims he fell for a “honeytrap,” after video emerged showing an awkward encounter between Giuliani and a young woman in the new Borat movie.

Although some have claimed the video shows Giuliani putting his hand down his pants, he claims that he was tucking in his shirt.

The woman in the scene is an actress who was pretending to be a conservative journalist. Although Giuliani, 76, was tricked into meeting with the actress through the prism of a fake interview, he held her hand and complimented her looks, as well as asking for her phone number and address, but Cohen entered in character and claimed she was 15. She is not underage, however. The actress, Maria Bakalova, is actually 24 years old.

The scene is contained in a sequel to the film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The sequel is called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Here’s where you can find it online.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giuliani Called the Borat Scene a ‘Complete Fabrication’

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Giuliani launched a defense on his Twitter page. “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he wrote. “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

He added: “In fact, the NY Post today reports ‘it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.’ As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th. This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family. Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance. We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts.”

Some people on Twitter defended Giuliani, with one writing, “Rudy is single. The woman is single. She invited him to her room. I don’t see the issue?”

However, others mocked Giuliani’s comments, and memes flew on Twitter.

No one tucks in their shirt laying down. Or reaches down that low Plus You were pitching a tent ⛺️ pic.twitter.com/Yk2S6lZDw2 — CJ 🌊 (@CJ_isnowblue) October 22, 2020

WE CAN SEE THE IMAGES DUDE pic.twitter.com/b5qjKR5H9n — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) October 21, 2020

Giuliani repeated his defense on his radio program, saying, according to THR, “I am tucking my shirt in, I assure you, that’s all that I was doing.”

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Alter Ego Defended Giuliani – Sort Of

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Borat Sagdiyev, Sacha Baron Cohen’s alter ego, defended Giuliani on his Twitter page.

“I here to defend America’s mayor Rudolph Giuliani. What was an innocent sexy time encounter with a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media,” Borat says on Twitter. “I warn you, anyone else tries this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas.”

BORAT 2 Official Trailer (2020) Sacha Baron Cohen, Comedy Movie HDBORAT 2 Official Trailer (2020) Sacha Baron Cohen, Comedy Movie HD © 2020 – Amazon Prime 2020-10-01T14:07:56Z

According to THR, Giuliani previously told Page Six, “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled, and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.” He declared himself a fan of the actor.

READ NEXT: Michael Reinoehl Dead: Portland Shooting Suspect Killed in Federal Raid