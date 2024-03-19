Former New England Hockey Players Killed in Double Murder, Suicide, Miami Police Say

Former restaurant worker Luis Napoles is accused of murdering former ex New England College hockey players Meghan Moore and Sidney Capolino in Miami, Florida, on March 16.

That’s according to CBS News, which reported that police believe Napoles, 40, shot Moore “outside her apartment” first before shooting Capolino inside the apartment. He then shot and killed himself, CBS News reported.

Some news outlets spell the suspect’s name as Luis Nopales; Heavy has reached out to Miami-Dade police for further information. New England College is located in New Hampshire.

The Suspect, Luis Napoles, Was the Former Boyfriend of Meghan Moore, Reports Say

According to Patch, Napoles was Moore’s former boyfriend.

Patch reported that she was 25 years old and from Centerville, Massachusetts. Capolino was 23 and from Pawling, New York, Patch reported. According to Patch, all three were living together in an apartment.

Daily Mail reported that the shootings occurred around 9 p.m. at Windsor Ludlam Trail Apartments on Saturday, March 16.

Police were at the scene tending to Moore outside the apartment complex when Capolino was shot and killed inside, Daily Mail reported.

According to The New York Post, Napoles “was evicted from a Coral Gables apartment in late 2023 due to non-payment” and wrote the court a note saying he couldn’t pay his rent “because he lost his restaurant job.”

However, he indicated he had a new job and could pay the rent soon, but he was kicked out of the apartment anyway, The Post reported.

The Post described the victims as “inseparable” and “best friends.”

New England College Confirmed That the Women Were Recent Graduates of the School

According to Elite Prospects, Capolino was from Lake George, New York. The page confirms she played hockey for New England College.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the college said,

New England College is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two recent graduates, Sidney Capolino ’22 and Meghan Moore ’21. Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are keeping their families and friends in our thoughts and our prayers at this difficult time. As the campus community pauses to process the gravity of the event, it is important that we support and care for each other. If you need support, counseling services are available at the NEC Wellness Center. Please reach out to wellnesscenter@nec.edu to connect with a counselor.

According to Hyannis News, “Meghan Moore graduated from Barnstable High School in 2017, with her hometown listed as Centerville. She is the daughter of Marybeth and Billy Moore.” Her father “Billy Moore, a life-long Barnstable resident (along with Marybeth)has owned and operated several Hyannis businesses over the decades (with numerous employees), including Spanky’s Clam Shack on Ocean Street,” Hyannis News reported.

According to CBS News, Moore “was previously a standout player for the Barnstable High School hockey team.”

CapeCod.com reported that Moore was “a 2017 graduate of Barnstable High School…named a Schreiner All-Star, a League All-Star, and the best offensive player, played ice hockey at New England College (NEC) athletics.”

