Marine Corps Urine Drug Test Samples Accidentally Shipped to Arizona Woman

Andrea Fisher, a Marine Corps Sgt. in Arizona, received a strange package earlier this month that prompted an investigation by the Marine Corps – a box of urine drug test samples.

The Marine Corps Times reported the Marine Corps launched an investigation into the incident at 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, and confirmed one box containing four packages of drug test urine samples were mailed to an Arizona resident. They were supposed to be shipped to a Navy testing center in Illinois.

“The Marine Corps sent me a box full of p***,” the Arizona resident wrote on Twitter. “I’m not even f****** kidding.”

Business Insider identified the woman as Sgt. Andrea Fisher through a tweet she posted in February, which showed her Marine Corps promotion certificate. Fisher’s name also appears on the shipping label of the boxes, which she shared in a photo. The shipping label was redacted to hide her personal information.

The Marine Corps Said the Boxes Were Not Intentionally Sent to the Incorrect Address & The Samples Have Been Recovered

Told you I wasn’t kidding. What the fuck man lmaoo https://t.co/fCdDpTxoY4 pic.twitter.com/4RwOavRbrl — &Y (@frosted_fish) March 1, 2021

Maj. Kendra Motz, 1st Marine Division director of communication strategy and operations, told the Marine Corps Times they were made aware of the incident and recovered the packages by Thursday, March 4. Fisher tweeted the photo March 1. Motz said there was “no evidence to suggest there are additional erroneously sent packages in circulation at this time” and that the Marines who provided the samples were “subject to any future random or probable cause urinalysis.”

While the Marine Corps was still investigating what exactly caused the shipping error to occur, Motz said the investigation determined the box was not intentionally shipped to the incorrect address.

“A command investigation has been initiated by Marine Corps Installation–West into what actions occurred after the boxes were delivered to the base post office,,” Motz wrote in an email to the Marine Corps Times.

Fisher tweeted a photo of the boxes March 1, which included biohazard warning labels. The four samples inside the box were labeled “CLINICAL SPECIMENS – URINE SAMPLES” and addressed to the Navy Drug Screening Laboratory at Great Lakes, Illinois. The outer box, a priority, two-day shipping box, had a U.S. Postal Service address label with Fisher’s name and address.

“Told you I wasn’t kidding. What the f*** man lmaoo,” she wrote in a tweet.

“PLEASE tell me this has happened to someone else,” she added in a comment, with a laughing emoji.

‘We Have a Drug Problem in the 2nd Marine Division,’ Said a Major General

The Marine Corps issued a policy change which allowed for LSD testing of Marines without law enforcement authorization in 2020. The change came following positive LSD tests in the 2nd Marine Division.

“We have a drug problem in the 2nd Marine Division,” Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commanding general for the division, said in a press release.

The change was announced during the summer and implemented in December.

“Due to increased concerns regarding the usage of LYSERGIC ACID DIETHYLAMIDE by service members, the Office of the Under Secretary Defense for Resiliency approved adding LSD to the Drug Demand Reduction Standard Test Panel in August 2020, commencing in December 2020,” Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield said in an announcement of the policy change.

Fisher has opted not to respond to media requests for comment.

Why are reporters and journalists SO interested in pee lmfao — &Y (@frosted_fish) March 9, 2021

“Why are reporters and journalists SO interested in pee lmfao,” she wrote on Twitter March 9.

