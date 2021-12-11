Mayfield Candle Company: Photos & Videos Show Tornado Damage

A Mayfield candle factory in Kentucky was destroyed by the massive, historic tornado that cut through multiple states, leaving people alive and dead under the rubble. The name of the business is the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory.

CNN described Mayfield, a town of just over 10,000 people, as “ground zero” for the massive multi-state twister – meaning it’s the hardest hit area of Kentucky.

One employee, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, livestreamed a Facebook video while trapped in the debris of the candle factory. You can watch her video below, but be aware that it’s disturbing.

“We going to be fine,” she says, asking other people to sing happy birthday to her.

On December 11, the governor, Andy Beshear, said the death toll was more than 70; it could exceed 100, Weather.com reported.

“I’m now certain that number is north of 70. It may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done,” Beshear said, according to Weather.com. “The damage is even worse now that we have first light.” Among the dead are dozens of people in the candle factory in Mayfield, a town that suffered massive destruction. More than 110 people were inside the candle company when the tornado struck, according to CNN. People were trapped under rubble for hours, CNN reported.





Play



12-10-2021 Mayfield, KY Unreal damage up close ***NOT FOR BROADCAST*** Contact Brett Adair with Live Storms Media to license. brett@livestormsmedia.com Updated video of homes businesses and City Buildings destroyed by Friday Evenings tornado in Mayfield, KY Unreal. The damage is massive! These people need your Prayers! 2021-12-11T12:18:28Z

“The level of devastation is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Beshear said in a noon press conference. “This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to have ever run through Kentucky.”





Play



LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to give update on aftermath of severe weather Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on how rescue and clean-up efforts are going in parts of Kentucky following severe weather. Updates: whas11.com/article/news/kentucky/kentucky-tornado-candle-factory-weather/417-8e3fd031-01ed-438c-b92b-2d6bf976ef13 Subscribe to WHAS11's channel for updates: youtube.com/channel/UCTvZcgH_rsvaGuZ8mU5jpnA?sub_confirmation=1 Follow WHAS11 on Social: Facebook: facebook.com/WHAS11 Twitter: twitter.com/WHAS11 Instagram: instagram.com/whas11/ Download the WHAS11 News app Apple: apple.co/325dTnY Android: bit.ly/3hfvOg8 2021-12-11T16:49:13Z

Here’s what you need to know:

Mayfield Has Been ‘Devastated,’ the Governor Says

“A roof collapse at a candle factory has resulted in mass casualties.” Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear says the city of Mayfield “has been devastated” by a tornado outbreak. Get more on this story: https://t.co/jMKm8bW7ae pic.twitter.com/fUtINPs5so — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 11, 2021

The governor confirmed in a news conference that there were “mass casualties” at the Mayfield candle factory.

Business Insider described the candle factory as “a family-owned business that produces branded candles and home fragrance products.”

“The City of Mayfield has been devastated. The roof collapse at a candle factory has resulted in mass casualties,” he said.

A violent tornado has raked through Mayfield, #KYwx tonight. Numerous folks were hurt & trapped or missing inside the Mayfield Consumer Products building. S&R Continues. Building completely destroyed with vehicles in the roof of it. Governor reporting 50 fatalities in town. pic.twitter.com/LuzwL4xPwC — Brett Adair (@AlaStormTracker) December 11, 2021

He said thousands of Kentuckians were without power. He said he was “absorbing the difficult news in real time,” and was in contact with Mayfield’s mayor and county judges. The courthouse was also damaged, its tattered flag flying in the wind.

Before midnight, he declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard, including experts in search, extraction, and debris clearing.

“State police have been working all night to save lives,” the governor said.

“A couple places have been hit incredibly hard,” he said at another press conference, citing Mayfield. He said the tornado touched down and stayed on the ground for 227 miles.

“Kentucky is united today,” he said. “…This is not a one day thing.”

Aerial Videos Showed Horrific Destruction

Dozens of people are dead after tornadoes and severe storms hit the central U.S., with at least 70 estimated killed in Kentucky alone. In Mayfield, Ky., a candle factory was hit, leading to multiple fatalities. https://t.co/2FBYLDy7rR pic.twitter.com/jNeeaVM8eJ — NPR (@NPR) December 11, 2021

Officials said in the news conference that the police station was destroyed in the storm. Police are beginning 12-hour shifts, and other departments have flooded into the community to help. There will be a curfew in place at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2021, in Mayfield.

The governor toured the candle factory.

“We’re gonna lose a lot of lives in that facility,” Beshear said in the news conference. “It’s a very dire situation at this point.” The tornado destroyed the candle factory and cars were on top of it. There is a concern about chemicals.

“This is probably the toughest day of my life,” Graves County Executive Judge Jesse Perry said during the press conference. “We need your prayers, we need your help.”

The Candle Factory Was Hiring





Play



Storms collapse Candle Factory in Mayfield, KY 2021-12-11T13:28:33Z

The candle factory’s website declared that it was “Now Hiring! Many Openings Available for Production Positions for 1st & 2nd Shift.”

People left Google reviews for the company. “Very great place to work! Nice people to work with and good management! My long shifts didn’t even feel like long shifts here because I stayed busy and it helped pass the time quicker! Awesome place to grow with the company!” wrote one woman.

Another woman wrote, “Worked for Mayfield Consumer Products for 2 1/2 years. It can be challenging, but very rewarding. There are some very nice people there. There is always room to grow in the company if you have good work ethic and are dependable. It is what you make it.”

Parsons-Perez Described the Moment ‘Everything Came Down’

Chilling video shows the cries of a candle worker trapped inside a factory after a deadly tornado collapsed their building. Kyana Parsons-Perez is speaking out on this horrifying experience amid severe tornado storms across the country. pic.twitter.com/zsr0rhc3RQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2021

Kyanna Parsons-Perez was trapped for two hours inside the candle company. “…It was extremely scary,” she said. “Everything happened so fast.” She said they were an area to shelter from the storm. She said lights were flickering and then they felt a gust of wind. Her ears started popping. “And then… everything came down.” She heard screams.

She said it was a diverse company, and she heard employees screaming and praying in Spanish.

She said it was “the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” adding,. “I did not think I was going to make it….” Her back was against the wall when the tornado hit. She couldn’t feel her legs at first. It was a “complete mess,” she said. Debris fell on her.

According to Yahoo, she streamed live on Facebook before being rescued, asking co-workers to sing Happy Birthday to her.

READ NEXT: Amazon Warehouse Damaged From the Tornado in Edwardsville, Illinois.