Miami Man Stabs Beauty Queen Trans-Wife to Death With Fork & Knife

Ygor Arrudasouza told Miami-Dade Police he “deserves the punishment that comes to him.” That’s because the 28-year-old husband to Cuban trans-beauty queen Yunieski “Yuni” Carey Herrera called 911 on November 17 at around 4:30 in the morning to tell police he stabbed his wife, according to a Miami-Dade arrest affidavit.

Police say when they arrived, Arrudasouza told them that “meth had screwed up his life,” according to the affidavit and that he stabbed his wife, who police said they found lying on the floor in the apartment. She was “unresponsive” and “covered in blood with stab wounds.”

Only a month before, On October 15, Arrudasouza got a tattoo near his left hip that said, “Yuni.”

The proud wife posted a Facebook Live video of the occasion with the caption, “He got my name! My husband loves me.”

On the police report, the “Yuni” tattoo is the only one listed on the Brazilian man’s body.

Arrudasouza Said Herrera Told Him She ‘Had a Better Man Than Him’ So He Got a Knife & Fork & Started Stabbing Her

According to the arrest report, Arrudasouza went willingly with police when he was arrested, realizing the horror of his actions.

He told them that he and Herrera were fighting in the early morning hours and she said she “had a better man than him.” He went to the kitchen, he told police, and grabbed a knife and a fork. Then he said he went back into the bedroom where Herrerra was lying in bed.

Arrudasouza said he pushed his wife onto the floor, “and stabbed her multiple times until he realized what he had done,” according to the police report.

Police found a bloody knife and fork on the scene.

Herrera Was a Beloved Performer & Beauty Queen

According to South Florida Gay News:

Herrera was “also known as Yuni Carey. She was active in beauty pageants and was crowned Miss Queen Universe in 2006. She represented Cuba a number of times in the Miss International Queen, the premier transgender beauty pageant hosted in Thailand, where she won for Miss Photogenic in 2011 and Miss Congeniality in 2014. She most recently competed in Barcelona in Miss Trans Star International in 2019.

But beyond beauty, Herrera was loved by many as is made evident in social media posts following the news of her death.

According to her Facebook page, she says she has two daughters, who seem to be chosen rather than biological. One posted:

This woman is the epitome of a Goddess. She was powerful, beautiful, strong, confident, kind, loving, and so much more! She loved me from the day we first met, we instantly clicked and she welcomed me into the Carey home, and she has been a constant in my life since. I am so full of hurt, anger, and regret! She did not deserve to die by the hand of someone that swore to protect and love her! He didn’t have the right to take her from everyone else that loved her more than he did!

Yuni Carey Hernandez was killed in Miami yesterday. She was leader in the transgender community and a strong woman. Thank you for always telling me to be fabulous. Rest in power Cuban queen 🤍

You didn’t deserve what happened to you but your legacy will live on pic.twitter.com/rJhL1rxbfJ — 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 🦋 (@LA_Michelleada) November 18, 2020

RIP @Yunicarey your legacy will forever be remembered. The world is a little less bright today. — Corlis Todd (@CorlisTodd) November 18, 2020

R.I.H @Yunicarey FLY HIGH SIS IM GOING TO TRULY MISS YOU I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU ❤ pic.twitter.com/34zBfIZVnR — PASSION GOTBODY (@passiongotbody) November 18, 2020

Herrera’s death comes during Transgender awareness week which is from November 13 to the 19th annually. November 20 is Transgender Remembrance Day.

According to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, or GLADD, “The week before Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20, people and organizations around the country participate in Transgender Awareness Week to help raise the visibility of transgender people and address issues members of the community face.”

On November 20, Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris Tweeted about Transgender Remembrance Day, saying the killing of trans people is an epidemic.

On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the memory of the at least 37 transgender or gender-nonconforming people killed this year—the majority of whom were Black and Latinx transgender women. Today and every day we must recommit to ending this epidemic. #TDOR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2020

Arrudasouza is facing a second-degree murder charge. He had a court appearance on November 18 and according to Miami’s WSVN he “was in tears as he faced a judge.”

