Transgender Woman Attacked By A Mob Of Men In Minneapolis

A black transwoman was viciously attacked earlier this week in Minneapolis, MN and it was caught on video.A mob of over a dozen cisgender men attacked 21-year-old Iyanna Dior at a gas station. Dior was attacked after a car accident according to Rolling Stone.

In the graphic video, the large group of men are punching and kicking Dior outside of the gas station’s store while calling her homophobic slurs. Dior doesn’t get any relief until she runs behind the counter and the employees come to her defense separating her from her attackers.

Dior later went live on Facebook and said that they sustained minor injuries after the attack including scratches on their forehead, swelling on their arm and knots and swelling on their face.

Dior also posted a status after the video of their attack began to circulate on social media and promised that they would talk about what happened to them “real soon.”

“I just need some time to process everything that’s going on. Thanks to everyone reaching out making sure I’m Ok,” Dior wrote in a Facebook status after the incident.

Here’s the video of her attack, but watch at your own risk.

Writer and activist Janet Mock, who is also transgender, send a compassionate message to Dior via social media.

“Iyanna Dior. Sis, you’re still standing,” she wrote on Instagram. “I praise and uplift you. I’m sending you the strength of your sisters still standing too — and the ones who no longer could. They deserve rest, and we speak their names too. Iyanna, you are a black trans woman. What a gift! Don’t let nobody tell you otherwise.”

She also encouraged us to remember that black trans lives matter too.

“Our fight for black lives will not be in sacrifice of you or our sisters,” she continued. “We must stop centering cisgender heterosexual men and their needs. We will not ignore the violence some of these men enact on you, our sisters’ and our siblings’ lives. If Black lives matter then Black trans lives should matter as well.”

Transgender actress Amiyah Scott, who you’ve seen in Star, also addressed Dior’s savage attack, calling it “disgusting.”

“That video of a trans woman being beaten by multiple black men is ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING and at a time like this???????,” they tweeted. “Do f—–g better BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER TOO.”

Iyanna Dior’s Attack Comes A Week After George Floyd’s Murder

Dior’s attack comes a week after the city of Minneapolis came into national attention due to the death of George Floyd. Floyd, 46, died due to ex-officer Derek Chauvin kneeling into his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest after it was suspected that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill. Protests have not only erupted in Minneapolis, but also in New York City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Nashville, Los Angeles, Oakland and London. Unfortunately, rioting, fires, looting and shootings have occurred in these cities as well.

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter but his charges have now been changed to second-degree murder. The other three ex-officers who were present, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder manslaughter with culpable negligence. If convicted, Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison.