How Many People Were at the Million MAGA March? See Crowd Size Turnout Photos

Thousands attended the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, November 14 in support of President Donald Trump. Two days before the event, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that she expected the turnout to be “quite large.” The turnout didn’t end up being millions of people, but it was still very sizeable and numbered in the thousands. Here’s a look at just how many attended, along with crowd size photos.

Thousands Attended the Million MAGA March in D.C.

Shomari Stone of NBC DC shared this photo, showing a sizeable turnout for the event.

Stone reported that there were “thousands” at the event about 45 minutes before it started, and the number grew significantly after that tweet.

The event was expected to include groups marching from different locations, The Hill reported. One was going to begin marching at the Freedom Plaza at 12 p.m. Eastern, heading to the Supreme Court by 2 p.m. Eastern. The marches are commonly labeled under the uniform term Million MAGA March, but some others call them the March for Trump or Stop the Steal.

Wow! NOON ET – The #MAGAMarchDC has filled a whole city block and then some. #MAGAMillionMarch pic.twitter.com/rsyQcnQV5Z — The Election Wizard🧙‍♂️ (@Wizard_Predicts) November 14, 2020

The National Park Service issued a permit to Women for America First for 10,000 people in Freedom Plaza, DCist reported. Freedom Plaza’s maximum capacity is 13,900.

The march’s route can be seen here.

Counterprotests are also planned today. One expected protest, by All Out DC, was called “F*** MAGA,” The Hill reported. Others included a Refuse Fascism counterprotest and an All Out DC counterprotest.

The National Park Service no longer provides official crowd estimates of events that take place. They stopped releasing estimates ever since a dispute about how many attended a Million Man March in 1995. The Park Service was threatened with a lawsuit when they estimated 400,000 showed up to the Million Man March, while organizers believed that one million were there. After that, they stopped publicly releasing estimates.

Mike Valerio of WUSA confirmed that officials do not provide official crowd estimates, but several thousand were in attendance.

1:10PM: MAGA March continues to leave Freedom Plaza. Demonstrators walking towards Supreme Court and US Capitol.

Authorities are *not* providing a crowd estimate. But it’s several thousand.#MillionMAGAMarch @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/brgqXTPOja — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) November 14, 2020

Tweets Shared Early Misleadingly Indicated a Very Low Turnout

Some photos were shared two hours or so before the event and are now going viral on social media, misleadingly indicating that there was a low turnout. For example, this tweet was shared early in the morning, a couple of hours before the event.

#MarchForTrump in Freedom Plaza! I didn’t do an exact count but ummm, I feel y’all might be a little under your goal of a million people 😂 maybe I’m wrong, will someone do a hand recount? #MillionMAGAMarch #StopTheSteaI #MillionsMAGAMarch #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/ywTmBU1h8V — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) November 14, 2020

This video also showed a low turnout, but it too was from a couple of hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

Another Circulating Photo Is from the Women’s March in 2017

Another photo that’s circulating is from the Women’s March in 2017. Some are saying this is from the Trump event today, but it’s not. The tweets below compare the two. The photo at the top is taken from NBC DC’s coverage of the Million MAGA March, and the photo below it is from the Women’s March.

Another circulating photo (below) is from the March for Our Lives event for gun safety and is not from the Million MAGA March.

Below isn't a pic from today's 'Million'(8,000+?) MAGA March. It's from the kids' March for Our Lives one. The kids are the future of America! The measly crowd from the MAGA one is marching into history's dust bin! @AlexWitt @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/FJE6ZFGDEN — Terry Cardwell (@TerryCardwell) November 14, 2020

So if you see these photos, they are from the Women’s March in 2017.

“I have never seen something [Million Maga March crowd] like this in Washington except for looting and rioting” @DarrellIssa on Fox News. I hate to remind you of Jan 21, 2017’s peaceful @womensmarch on Washington. Estimated attendance; 500k+ in DC & 3.2 – 5.2 million in the US. pic.twitter.com/HcsYftEaiE — Sama Dizayee (@samadizayee) November 14, 2020

Who Was Endorsing & Leading the Million MAGA March?

The March for Trump details were originally shared by a Facebook page called Women for America First, DCist reported. Alex Jones may have a Stop the Steal caravan in place for the rally.

The Oath Keepers listed the event on their website and said they would be attending. Politico reported that Three Percenters, Infowars, Groypers, and Proud Boys would also be there.

According to the March for Trump website, the event was also going to have scheduled speakers including:

Mike Kelly

Louie Gohmert

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Amy Kremer

Dr. Sbastian Gorka

Paris Dennard

Penny Nance

Matt Schlapp

Rose Tennent

Ryan Fournier

What Is the March About?

The Million MAGA March is protesting President-Elect Joe Biden and claiming election fraud, DCist reported.

This is a commonly held belief among Trump supporters. For example, an Arizona man’s “recount or revote” petition on Change.org has gathered more than 2.5 million votes.

The New York Times reported that after contacting top election officials in every state, 45 responded and none reported any evidence of fraud or irregularities that could have changed the outcome of the election. The Times also spoke to state officials or found public comments for four out of the other five states, which also did not reveal any irregularities that could have changed the outcome. Texas officials didn’t respond, but Harris County officials said there were only minor issues.

The New York Times noted that some states listed small problems, such as a small number of double votes or technical glitches, but nothing that would have been outcome-changing. Officials are all conducting a standard certification process that reviews the voting.