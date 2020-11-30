Naked Body Found With Feet Sticking Out of Bushes Is Houston Influencer

A public works employee’s grisly discovery of a naked woman’s body along a Houston roadside on November 28 has solved the disappearance of Houston social media influencer and hair and skincare consultant Alexis Robinault Sharkey, Houston police say.

The body was discovered because the feet were sticking out of the bushes, allowing the worker to spot it, according to ABC13. Asked if that television station’s report of a body was Sharkey, police said on November 30, “That’s her.”

Sharkey vanished on Friday, November 27, her family has said. Her mother posted on Facebook that her married 26-year-old daughter was missing. She also posted on Facebook late on Sunday, November 29, that Sharkey’s body had been found, and now police are confirming the latter information.

Sharkey was married to Tom Sharkey, who has posted repeatedly on Facebook about his love for her in the wake of her death. “You made life so incredible! Made sense of my existence! My purpose! And showed me how to truly love!” he wrote, sharing a picture of her in a wedding dress.

Here’s what you need to know:

Houston Police Say They’re Not Yet Sure Whether Foul Play Was Involved as They Don’t Know Sharkey’s Cause of Death

Jodi Silva, Houston Police spokesperson, confirmed to Heavy.com on November 30 that Sharkey’s body was found on Saturday.

She said the cause of death is still pending, and no trauma was found to the body, so it’s not yet clear whether foul play, such as homicide, is involved. However, the press release issued by the department on the body’s discovery does mention homicide detectives being involved in the probe.

“The cause of death and investigation are pending autopsy results,” Silva said in a phone interview with Heavy. “She was found with no trauma to the body so cause of death will be pending.”

ABC13 reported the details that the woman’s body was spotted by the city worker because her feet were sticking out of the bushes on the side of the road. Silva didn’t dispute that information but couldn’t yet confirm it, saying she needed to review an offense report.

“Houston police have learned the identity of a deceased female found at 1000 Red Haw Lane about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday (November 28),” a Houston police news release says. “The female has been identified as Alexis Leigh Robinault by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.” Robinault is Sharkey’s maiden name; she went by Alexis Sharkey on social media.

The release says that two homicide division detectives reported that Houston Fire Department paramedics advised Houston police officers of a female (Ms. Robinault) found dead at the above address. She was found along the side of the road and had no visible wounds. Robinault’s cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.”

Sharkey’s Mother Also Confirmed Her death, Saying Her Daughter’s Death Was an ‘Incredible Loss’

Sharkey’s mom also confirmed the death on social media on November 29. “It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found. We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!” wrote Robinault.

In her initial missing person’s post on November 28, Robinault said her daughter was last seen in Houston, Texas, where she had lived since January.

“Please share this post!!! My daughter, Alexis Sharkey, is missing!!” she wrote before Sharkey’s body was found.

“No one has heard from her for over 24 hours and the police are involved. She has lived in Houston Texas since January and that was where she was last seen. Please help us find her and bring her home safely!! We are so very desperate!!! Please share!!”

On Facebook, Sharkey wrote that she studied biology education at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Monat, where Sharkey’s Instagram indicates she was a mentor, is a premium hair and skincare company that relies on a direct sales/social marketing approach.

“I never met Alexis but she was an incredible inspiration to me in our Monat community,” wrote another Monat representative on Facebook. “She was funny, incredibly intelligent and her energy was simply contagious. I am so sorry for you and your family’s loss. Words cannot describe how you must be feeling. My prayers are over you and your family and I hope that whoever did this gets the justice they deserve. ♥️♥️”

Another person wrote on Sharkey’s mom’s post, “I always admired your daughter for her character and personality, she has such a beautiful spirit, and was such a big part of the monat family, i am so sorry for your loss❤.”

Sharkey and her husband married last December. On Facebook, her husband says he is a consultant at West Texas, a Facebook page that describes its mission as “to provide information relevant to West Texas regarding travel, culture and life.” His Facebook page is filled with bodybuilding pictures.

According to Click2Houston, Sharkey had been in touch with friends around 6 p.m. Friday. “Her mother said there was an argument and she left and didn’t take her car,” the television station reported, but it didn’t report who the argument was with or provide any additional details.

Her friends then filed a police report, and her husband was notified, the TV station reported.

