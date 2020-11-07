LOOK: First Photo of Joe Biden Celebrating Win Shared By His Granddaughter

After five days of waiting for all the ballots to be counted, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was finally announced as the projected president-elect by numerous major news outlets on November 7. Later in the afternoon, Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, shared the sweet moment her grandfather first found he had won.

Naomi Biden, 26, shared the photo on Twitter with a simple caption: “11.07.20” The picture shows Biden sharing a group hug with his children and grandchildren.

Naomi Biden, who graduated from Columbia Law School in May, was named after Biden’s late daughter of the same name, who died in the tragic 1972 car accident which also killed his then-wife, Neilia Biden.

Her parents, Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen Biden, is the only one of Biden’s grandchildren to have a public Instagram account, and she’s been using her social media channels to drum up support for her “Pops.”

Another recent Instagram post of Naomi Biden’s features sisters Finnegan, who’s a junior at the University of Pennsylvania, and Maisy, who graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. with Sasha Obama, along with cousins Natalie and Hunter, whose father was the late Joseph Robinette “Beau” Biden.

She wrote, “Anyone who wants to get to @joebiden, will have to get past us first.” Back in October, Naomi Biden posted the same photo on Twitter which included the sentence, “We may not look intimidating, but remember, our Nana is @DrBiden.”

I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American. pic.twitter.com/nimWHpAFP9 — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) August 19, 2020

Another picture of Naomi Biden’s went viral back in August. She posted a throwback photo featuring herself with Biden and tweeted, “I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American.”

On Saturday, Naomi Biden also shared a sweet throwback photo of her grandparents. She tweeted out the photo and said, “They’ve come a long, long way together.”

Naomi Biden Has Defended Her Grandfather on Social Media Throughout the Election

Naomi Biden, who’s dating boyfriend Peter Neal, has used her social media platforms to go to bat for her grandfather numerous times during the 2020 presidential campaign. In March, she tweeted out her unfiltered feelings toward people claiming Biden wasn’t progressive enough.

“Apologize to the children who have been separated from their parents, put in cages, and robbed of their future,” Naomi tweeted. “I am confident that we won’t be forgiven for helping Donald Trump get re-elected by saying ‘sorry but Biden’s policies just weren’t progressive enough for me.'”

Naomi Biden Wants to Tell Donald Trump ‘You’re Fired’ & Trolls Him on Twitter

In addition to joining Biden and her “Nana” Dr. Jill Biden on the campaign trail in Florida, she traveled with them to the campaign’s final rally stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 2. Quoting her grandmother’s speech on Twitter she said, “Are you ready to tell Donald Trump: You’re Fired?”

On November 6, Naomi Biden tweeted, “Imagine if Trump was as shocked and outraged by the record number of preventable deaths between when he learned the coronavirus was deadly and when he told us as he is about the record number of mail-in ballots cast.”

The case of Trump v. Reality Cause of action: “he was winning” but the “numbers started miraculously getting whittled away in secret” Legal claims: “writing down things, the workers, and doing a lot of bad things” — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) November 6, 2020

Naomi Biden also enjoys lightly trolling Trump on Twitter. When the president tweeted on October 29, “Way ahead in Texas!” — she retweeted his comment and said, “narrator: he was not way ahead in Texas.”

There’s just one thorny issue Mike Pence cannot dance his way around with pleasantries—he is the Vice Sycophant for the worst leader in American history who has no respect for him or anyone else in this country. — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) October 8, 2020

She also had some choice words for Mike Pence. Following the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate, Naomi Biden tweeted, “Trust nature. Flys know when they’ve found something rotten.

