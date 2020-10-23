Joe Biden’s First Wife Neilia Biden Was Not in a Drunk Driving Crash

The tragedy of Joe Biden’s first wife Neilia Hunter Biden is a key part of Biden’s biography.

Over the years, the former vice president has spoken openly about the terrible car crash that killed his wife Neilia, their 1-year-old daughter Naomi, and injured their two sons, Hunter and Biden. Biden was not in the car when the crash occurred.

However, what caused Neilia Hunter Biden’s car crash? Over the years, conflicting statements have arisen, including from Biden himself. The evidence shows that the accident was not caused by drunk driving.

Biden would go on to marry his current wife, Jill. With her, he had another daughter. The family dealt with renewed tragedy when Beau Biden died at 46-years-old from brain cancer. The other surviving son, Hunter, has been the focal point of controversies during his dad’s presidential run.

Joe Biden brought up both family tragedies in the first Democrat debate when he talked about the need for better healthcare. “I can’t imagine what it would have been like not to have adequate healthcare,” he said, referencing what happened in the tragic crash.

Here’s what you need to know:

Neilia Biden’s Fatal Accident Occurred When She Was Driving to Pick up a Christmas Tree

The details of the story are horrible. It was 1972. Joe Biden was a new U.S. Senator. His wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, took the three children – Beau, Hunter, and Naomi – to get a family Christmas tree. That’s when the fatal crash occurred.

According to Politico, a truck that was carrying corncobs struck the Biden vehicle. The other driver was Curtis Dunn.

However, news reports from the time say that Neilia Biden was at fault in the crash.

Police determined that Neilia Biden “drove into the path of Dunn’s tractor-trailer, possibly because her head was turned and she didn’t see the oncoming truck,” according to Newark Post Online.

Dunn’s Daughter Is Upset By Comments Joe Biden Made About the Crash Over the Years

Dunn’s family has expressed upset over comments Joe Biden made about the crash cause over the years. Police accounts show that alcohol use was not associated with the crash.

Joe Biden has made comments over the years about drinking and driving being linked to the crash, according to Politico, the driver of the truck, Curtis C. Dunn of Pennsylvania, was not accused of drunk driving or any wrongdoing in association with the crash.

“For whatever reason, Neilia Biden, who was holding the baby, ended up in the right of way of Dunn’s truck coming down a long hill,” Politico reported. A friend of Biden’s who looked into the accident at the time told Politico, “She had a stop sign. The truck driver did not.”

In 2008, the then-deceased Dunn’s daughter Pamela Hamill demanded that Joe Biden apologize, according to Newark Post Online. He died in 1999. She was upset that Biden had claimed that Dunn was drinking, when police did not find that alcohol was involved in the crash at all.

“I just burst into tears,” Hamill said to Newark Post Online. “The story already is tragic enough, why did he have to sensationalize it by saying my father was drunk? My family is outraged.”

Biden Has Described Neilia as His Best Friend

Over the years, Biden has discussed Neilia and how much he loved her. He told the author Kitty Kelley. “Neilia was my very best friend, my greatest ally, my sensuous lover. The longer we lived together the more we enjoyed everything from sex to sports. Most guys don’t really know what I lost because they never knew what I had.”

Of course, Biden would go on to find love against with Jill.

According to The New Yorker, Neilia was “the daughter of diner owners in upstate New York” when she met Joe Biden in 1966. He was in law school when they married.

Joe Biden was raised in Pennsylvania and Delaware; his father was a car salesman.

When Neilia’s mother asked Joe Biden was he intended to do for a career, he told her, “President of the United States,” the New Yorker reported.