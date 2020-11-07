WATCH: Trump Golfs While Biden Is Officially Announced as President





Getty Trump was golfing at his golf course in Virginia while Biden was officially announced as the 46th President of the United States.

While major news networks such as Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC finally called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump was golfing in Sterling, Virginia. Video of Trump on his golf course was shared on Twitter by ABC News correspondent Jonathon Karl.

Karl captioned the video, “Watch this drive …As @JoeBiden clinches the presidency, @realDonaldTrump is playing golf.”

Pictures of Trump heading to his golf course were published by The Guardian a few hours before the official new announcement was made on November 7. He appeared “wearing a white MAGA cap, windbreaker, dark slack, non-dress shirt,” and “shoes that look appropriate for golfing.”

Mother Jones senior reporter Tim Murphy mused, “Where were you when you found out the 2020 presidential election was called for Joe Biden? I was at home, blogging. My neighbors appear to have been ‘at the store, shopping for airhorns.’ We know where President Trump was: at the golf course. According to the Associated Press, Trump left for his golf course in Virginia earlier this morning and hasn’t yet come back.”

Trump has made it clear that he will not be making a concession speech any time soon. On November 6, his campaign issued a statement from its general counsel, Matt Morgan, saying, “This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

Trump Went Golfing at His Virginia Golf Course While Coronavirus Cases Spiked Across the Nation

GettyPresident Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort during his first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 15, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland.

Back in July, while coronavirus number continued to surge in America, Trump visited his Virginia golf course. Upon his arrival, however, he was greeted by a protester dressed up as the Grim Reaper holding a sign that read “137K,” a photo that quickly went viral on Twitter.

The “137K” sign refers to the number of deaths in the United States due to coronavirus. As of Sunday, July 12, COVID-19 has claimed an estimated 137,000 American lives. The same day, Florida reported at least 15,299 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day number reported by any state since the pandemic first broke out.

Trump Defended His Decision to Play Golf Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic Because It’s ‘My Excercise’



GettyTrump golfs at Trump National Golf Club on June 21, 2020, in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Trump responded to the backlash he received in some media for playing golf while the coronavirus pandemic worsened in America. Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich tweeted, “Another horrifying fact of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic: In the past two months, Trump has played golf more times than he has met with Dr. Fauci.”

Trump tweeted, “I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My ‘exercise’ is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer…rounds, no problem.”

“When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream ‘President Trump is playing golf,’” he tweeted. “Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a ‘tiny’ bit of exercise. Not bad!”

