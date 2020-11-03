Naomi Biden Supports ‘Pops’ Joe Biden in Viral Instagram Picture

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has had the full support of his eldest granddaughter Naomi Biden leading up to Election Day in 2020. Naomi Biden, 26, who graduated from Columbia Law School in May, was named after Biden’s late daughter of the same name, who died in the tragic 1972 car accident which also killed his then-wife, Neilia Biden.

Naomi, whose parents are Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen Biden, is the only one of Biden’s grandchildren to have a public Instagram account, and she’s been using her social media channels to drum up support for her “Pops.”

Her most recent Instagram post, which featured her sisters Finnegan, who’s a junior at the University of Pennsylvania, Maisy, who graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. with Sasha Obama, and cousins Natalie and Hunter, whose father was the late Joseph Robinette “Beau” Biden.

She wrote, “Anyone who wants to get to @joebiden, will have to get past us first.” Back in October, Naomi Biden posted the same photo on Twitter which included the sentence, “We may not look intimidating, but remember, our Nana is @DrBiden.”

Another picture of Naomi Biden’s went viral back in August. She posted a throwback photo featuring herself with Biden and tweeted, “I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American.”

I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American. pic.twitter.com/nimWHpAFP9 — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) August 19, 2020

Naomi Biden, who’s dating boyfriend Peter Neal, has used her social media platforms to go to bat for her grandfather numerous times during the 2020 presidential campaign. In March, she tweeted out her unfiltered feelings toward people claiming Biden wasn’t progressive enough.

“Apologize to the children who have been separated from their parents, put in cages, and robbed of their future,” Naomi tweeted. “I am confident that we won’t be forgiven for helping Donald Trump get re-elected by saying ‘sorry but Biden’s policies just weren’t progressive enough for me.'”

Naomi Biden Wants to Tell Donald Trump ‘You’re Fired’ & Trolls Him on Twitter

In addition to joining Biden and her “Nana” Dr. Jill Biden on the campaign trail in Florida, she traveled with them to the campaign’s final rally stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 2. Quoting her grandmother’s speech on Twitter she said, “Are you ready to tell Donald Trump: You’re Fired?”

Donald Trump said he wants to fire Dr. Fauci. My Pop’s reaction? “Elect me and I’ll hire Dr. Fauci and fire President Trump.” The crowd here in Cleveland seemed to be on board! — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) November 2, 2020

I feel like Trump gets all of his facts from the websites that give your computer a virus — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) October 23, 2020

Naomi Biden also enjoys lightly trolling Trump on Twitter. When the president tweeted on October 29, “Way ahead in Texas!” — she retweeted his comment and said, “narrator: he was not way ahead in Texas.”

There’s just one thorny issue Mike Pence cannot dance his way around with pleasantries—he is the Vice Sycophant for the worst leader in American history who has no respect for him or anyone else in this country. — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) October 8, 2020

She also had some choice words for Mike Pence. Following the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate, Naomi Biden tweeted, “Trust nature. Flys know when they’ve found something rotten.

Naomi Biden Graduated From the University of Pennsylvania Alongside Tiffany Trump

In a twist of fate, when Naomi Biden graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a degree in sociology, she was in the same graduating class as Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump. President Barack Obama, Biden, and Trump all attended the college’s graduation ceremony in 2016.

Two years later, after Trump became president, it appeared that Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden remained friendly. In June 2018, Tiffany Trump posted a photo on her Instagram stories of the two hanging out in the Hamptons together. Trump’s daughter added two pink heart emojis intertwined to the since-deleted black-and-white photo.

