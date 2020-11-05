WATCH: Nevada Man Crashes Election Press Briefing in Viral Video

A fierce supporter of Donald Trump interrupted a live press conference in Nevada on November 4, and the video of the incident quickly went viral. While Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria was giving reporters an update on the ballot counting process, a white man sporting a tank that read, “BBQ, Beer, & Freedom,” crashed the press conference.

The man cuts off Gloria’s speech to yell conspiracies about the 2020 presidential election. He says, “The Biden crime family is stealing the election. The media is covering it up!”

Before the man walks away, “We want our freedom for the world,” he shouts. “Give us our freedom Joe Biden. Joe Biden is covering up this election. HE’S STEALING IT.” The video clip has already been over 6 million times.

This is 60 million of your neighbors pic.twitter.com/Pg8KH6pgiZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 4, 2020

While the unidentified man pulls down his mask to shout conspiracy theories, Gloria remains extremely calm and unbothered throughout the entire ordeal. After the man leaves, Gloria sighs and asks “Where were we? What was the last question?”

Comedian Kathy Griffin couldn’t believe this incident took place during the one break she took from election coverage. She retweeted the video and said, “I was away from my phone for two hours. TWO HOURS.”

Nevada Will Not Announce a Project Winner Until November 5

That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far: All in person early votes

All in person Election Day votes

All mail ballots through Nov. 2 1/2 — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020



Nevada’s pivotal six electoral votes remain up for grabs as of Wednesday evening, with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden having a marginal lead over Trump. However, Nevada will not announce their election results until November 5, as reported by CBS News.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nevada’s Secretary of State’s Elections Division announced that they had counted all the in-person votes cast early and on Election Day, as well as all the mail-in ballots received before Tuesday.

The only votes left to count in the battleground state are the mail-in votes received on Election Day, provisional ballots, and legitimate mail-in ballots that arrive over the next week.

