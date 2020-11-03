Live Nevada Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Presidential Race

How contested is the State of Nevada? Does President Donald Trump have a chance to win the state? The state remains a heated battle, although former Vice President Joe Biden leads in the polls.

Although Nevada is often listed as a battleground, it doesn’t get as much attention as others, in part because of its six electoral votes. However, it’s a state that Trump’s side believes he has a very real chance to flip this time around.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden is up an average 3.6% in the Nevada polls. (Trafalgar Group, a Republican pollster with polls generally more favorable to Trump, also has Biden up by 2% in its latest poll.)

Then again, the polls were wrong in many states in 2016, although the election was so close that it was basically in the margin of error. According to the Review-Journal, Trump is competing hard for Nevada, holding a rally on the Arizona-Nevada border. However, the New York Times reported that Biden has a “steady lead” in the state that Hillary Clinton barely won.

See the Most Recent Presidential Election Results From Nevada & the Map of Votes Across the State Here

The results in the presidential race for Nevada can be viewed in the widget below, which updates in real-time. Hovering over each county will show localized results.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence was in Reno. “We’re just five days away from another great victory all the way across Nevada and America,” he told the crowd, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Early Voting Showed Trump Still Had a Chance in Nevada

The Review-Journal reported that early voting trends show that Trump still has a chance. “43,600 more Democrats than Republicans had voted. The breakdown by party affiliation was 40.6 percent Democrat, 35.8 percent Republican and 23.6 percent independents and third parties,” the newspaper reported.

However, the newspaper reported that the number of registered voters in Nevada has grown 20% since 2016, and early voting trends should be strong for Democrats if Trump is to have no chance.

Hillary Clinton narrowly won Nevada in 2016, by only 2.4% or 27,000 votes.

Jason Miller, Trump campaign advisor, told Fox News, “Even if for some reason we didn’t have Arizona, we could pick off Nevada, a place that our modeling shows that we’re going to win on Tuesday, as well as Michigan, and that would put President Trump over the top.”

Democrats enjoyed a blue surge in the 2018 midterms, flipping a Senate seat in Nevada to their column, according to The Associated Press.

Candidates have to appeal to people from diverse backgrounds to win Nevada.

According to the AP, Nevada is a very diverse state, and about one-third of its electorate are Latino voters. That ethnic group has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and handling of the virus has been a stark point of contrast between Biden and Trump. In addition, according to the AP, Biden has enjoyed union support in the state tied to the casino industry.

