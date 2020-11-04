WATCH: Trump Falsely Claims He ‘Won’ 2020 Presidential Election

President Donald Trump gave a speech from The White House to discuss the 2020 presidential election results thus far in the early hours of November 4. “This is without question the latest news conference I’ve ever had,” Trump said as he took the stage at 2:21 a.m. ET.

Trump said, “We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything and all of a sudden it was just called off.” He claimed that “a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise” his supporters. CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checked this statement on Twitter saying that Democrats are simply trying to get all the votes counted.

After Trump’s speech concluded, Dale tweeted, “Given the circumstances, those right there might be the most egregious lies Trump has ever told.”

LIVE: President Donald J Trump https://t.co/J7hhaUPUf0 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020

Based on the national map below, which is automatically updated via Decision Desk HQ, there are numerous states which are still counting the ballots which have already been cast. There is no way to declare a winner at this point.

Trump announced that he plans to go to the Supreme Court to contest the election results.

Trump’s Tweets About People Trying to ‘Steal’ the Election Were Flagged By Twitter

Before Trump gave his early morning speech following Election Day, the president gave a heads up to his followers on Twitter by announcing, “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!”

Trump’s next tweet was flagged by Twitter because “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” The tweet read, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

