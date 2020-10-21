How Many People Were at Obama’s Rally for Biden in Philadelphia? [Crowd Photos]

Former President Barack Obama led a socially distanced, drive-in rally for former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday, October 21, in Pennsylvania. Here’s a look at crowd photos and how many attended Obama’s rally for Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

More than 300 Cars Attended the Drive-In, Socially Distanced Rally

The rally took place outside Citizens Bank Park in the early evening. Inquirer referred to the rally as being attended by hundreds of drivers. Attendance was limited to people who registered on Biden’s website. Alexandra Jaffe of AP reported that there were more than 300 cars at the drive-in rally.

Attendees’ cars were decorated for Biden, but many attendees also brought Obama Biden signage with them from Obama’s campaign. Earlier in the day, Obama visited the Hank Gathers Recreation Center and he also met with local leaders. For Obama’s speech at the drive-in rally, jumbotrons were set up so people could watch while sitting in their cars, shared Christie Ileto of 6 ABC.

Inside the park, jumbotrons have been strategically set up around the lot so that those sitting in their cars- at the socially distanced event- can hear and see the former POTUS, @BarackObama @6abc pic.twitter.com/359I7rBpsJ — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 21, 2020

Julia Terruso of Philly Inquirer shared more crowd photos from the event on Twitter.

More photos from the drive-in rally. pic.twitter.com/bc57Byddj1 — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) October 21, 2020

Alexandra Jaffe of AP shared this video of a drumline performing at the rally.

There’s a drumline here warming up the crowd for Obama’s drive-in rally at Citizens Bank Park. Campaign says there’s over 300 cars here. pic.twitter.com/yOsqfNB1VV — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) October 21, 2020

Obama did not mince words during his 45-minute speech when it came to his feelings about President Donald Trump. He emphasized that behavior and character matter because they affect how the world sees the U.S. He also criticized how Trump handled the pandemic, noting: “We literally left this White House a pandemic playbook. We don’t know where that playbook went. They probably used it to prop up a wobbly table or something.”

The line to get into the rally was long.

A line of Biden supporters grows outside Citizens Bank Park ahead of @BarackObama’s speech tonight. The former president is in town for a socially distanced event to stump for his former Vice President 13 days before the election. @6abc pic.twitter.com/a00Uw1PSvc — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 21, 2020

He asked the crowd whether Trump could protect them if he couldn’t even protect himself. He also referred to Trump as only having interest in helping “himself and his friends,” and said Trump wasn’t taking the job seriously.

During his speech, Obama also said: “I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my polices, but I did hope for the sake of the country, that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously. But it hasn’t happened.”

Obama told the crowd that Biden was the man for the job. He said: “For eight years, Joe was the last one in the room when I faced a big decision. He made me a better president. And he’s got the character and experience to make us a better country.”

Obama told the crowd: “America is a good and decent place but we’ve just seen so much noise and nonsense that sometimes it’s hard for us to remember.”

He encouraged the crowd to vote. “The government is us, by and for the people,” he said. “It wasn’t always for all of us. But the way it’s designed, it works for who is at the table. And if you do not vote, you’re not at the table.”

Obama ended his speech by encouraging the crowd to “Honk if you’re fired up! Honk if you’re ready to vote!” The crowd responded enthusiastically.

A Crowd Photo Circulating on Social Media Is Misleading

A screenshot circulating widely on social media showing the crowd at the rally is a bit misleading, as it doesn’t pan out to show the full size and was taken before the rally began. Here’s an example:

This is the crowd that showed up for Obama 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UtAXCDZuvl — Elizabeth Carver ❤️ (@ElizabethMTHC) October 21, 2020

The video and screenshots taken from the above video originated from a video you can watch below. The video below is also not the full video and doesn’t show the rally once it begins. However, you can see at the end of the video the larger crowd once the view pans out.

VideoVideo related to how many people were at obama’s rally for biden in philadelphia? [crowd photos] 2020-10-21T19:35:41-04:00

Here’s a screenshot showing the larger crowd from the same video:

Biden’s Next Event Will Be at the Presidential Debate

Biden’s next event will take place at the Thursday night Presidential Debate. This final debate begins at 9 p.m. Eastern, where Biden and Trump will face off. The topics for the debate will include: COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership. The debate is already generating some controversy, since foreign policy was originally going to be the main topic and then was not included in the list of topics for the night.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates