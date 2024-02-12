Paramount Plus Down: Paramount+ Crashes During Super Bowl

Is Paramount Plus down? Yes, Paramount Plus went down for many viewers who were trying to tune in to watch Super Bowl 2024.

According to KRON4, some users of Paramount+ were greeted by a “frozen screen.”

The Paramount Plus users have reported issues since about 5 p.m. Eastern time, as they tuned in to watch the Super Bowl’s pregame show, according to KRON4.

The site Downdetector, which monitors outages around the world, reported problems with Paramount Plus. “Had to switch to Hulu live. Couldn’t deal with the crashing,” wrote one man on Downdetector’s comment thread. One man wrote on X that Paramount Plus had “just ruined our Superbowl experience.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Paramount Plus Users Reported Problems With ‘Video Streaming’

“User reports indicate problems at Paramount+” Downdetector wrote on February 11. “Paramount+ is an American-owned global subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned and operated by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.”

The most reported problem was with video streaming, which accounted for 91% of the reports at Downdetector. According to Downdetector, 7 percent of the complaints were with logging in, and 3% of the reports related to the website.

Mashable suggests an alternative noting that “YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or Fubo” are all platforms that “include CBS in their streaming package,” which is airing Super Bowl 2024.

As of 7:30 p.m. on the East Coast, Paramount Plus had yet to comment on the issues on its X page, where the page was sharing Super Bowl highlights and videos.

A man wrote on X, “Are you gonna refund all of us or just continue to be d**** and ignore the fact that your app is broken?” He tweeted the comment at the Paramount+ page.

Super Bowl Fans Shared Their Frustrations on Downdetector’s Comment Thread

Fans trying to watch the Super Bowl unloaded on the comment thread of Downdetector. “Flying forward in fast motion, stopping, going backwards real fast and repeats three times. Almost like watching a cartoon. Audio not aligned. Clearly Paramount can’t handle the viewer load. Commercials are clear, though,” wrote one.

“Watch on Amazon prime with paramount plus. Go through the prime app. Perfect stream,” suggested another. “Audio only, just a black screen,” wrote a man.

“Freezing on the SUPER BOWL???!!!” proclaimed another.

People also expressed their frustrations on X, with some people sharing photos of their frozen screens.



Another person shared a picture of their frozen computer screen and wrote, “@paramountplus @Googl TV who is to blame for this on @NF biggest night why is my system crashing #SBLVIII.”

A woman wrote on X that she hoped Paramount Plus got its act together before Usher’s performance during the Super Bowl halftime. “i need paramount plus to fix up before usher comes on. cuz this is ridiculous,” she wrote on X.

Another man wrote, “Pathetic. I had to subscribe through Amazon prime to watch the Super Bowl. Your app won’t load on my phone or on my tv.”

