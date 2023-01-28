Patrick Clancy: GoFundMe Page Set Up for Duxbury Father Raises $560,000

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Patrick Clancy, the husband of labor and delivery nurse Lindsay Clancy, who is accused by a prosecutor of strangling the couple’s three small children to death in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Matthew Glaser created the GoFundMe page to help Patrick Clancy through the tragedy. The GoFundMe page had raised more than $560,000 as of January 28, 2023.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a press conference that Patrick Clancy called 911 on January 24, 2023, after his wife jumped out a window at the family’s Duxbury home.

When first responders arrived, they found, preliminarily, that the three children had been strangled, the DA says. According to Cruz, the two oldest children, Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, died at the scene. Lindsay Clancy was charged with accusations of homicide, strangulation, and assault and battery, Cruz tweeted.

The third child, a 7-month-old infant, survived for a time in the hospital but then also died, WMUR reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

The GoFundMe Page Says That Patrick Clancy Is ‘the Most Kind & Genuine Person’

The GoFundMe page speaks highly of Patrick Clancy. It reads:

On behalf of the extended Clancy Family we invite you to offer support for Patrick as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy. We appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and outreach in support. This GoFundMe is intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help. This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy. We all know Pat to be the most kind and genuine person. As someone who is always willing to support others, we sincerely thank you for offering yours.

Asked whether postpartum depression was involved, Cruz said in the news conference that everything was being investigated. The Boston Globe reported that, in summer 2022, Lindsay Clancy posted about struggling with postpartum anxiety.

Radio host John DePetro tweeted that he “was told Lindsay Clancy was in a very intensive five day a week program for PPD, trying to get help. Curious to hear a statement from the individuals treating her and what was missed. Sounds like she was in a desperate situation.”

He added that a friend of Lindsay Clancy told him that “her husband was working from home instead of going in to work to be able to try and support her daily while she went to a program 5 days a week for PPD. And in the 25 minutes it took him to pick up take out, the unthinkable happened.”

Lindsay Clancy was a “Labor & Delivery RN at Massachusetts General Hospital,” according to her Facebook page, which was filled with photos of her husband and kids.

Patrick and Lindsay Clancy married in Connecticut in 2016, according to the Boston Globe, which cited their engagement announcement in the Scituate Mariner newspaper.

A Supporter Called Patrick Clancy ‘Salt of the Earth’

People offered support to Patrick Clancy in the comment thread of the GoFundMe page. Some of those comments include:

“I’m so sorry this happened to you all. Thinking of you and your family and sending so much love.”

“Thinking of you during this devastating time Pat. Praying for you and Lindsay. I’d be happy to help in any way when you return to work.”

“As a nurse midwife, cases of postpartum depression and psychosis are one of the biggest challenges I face as a women’s health provider … I pray for this entire family including this mother who clearly loved her children but her illness stole everything from her.”

“Pat is salt of the earth. I am absolutely heart broken at this immense tragedy. I love you Pat.”

“My heart goes out to you in words that cannot even be spoken. Every time I think about your beautiful family it makes me tear up.”

READ NEXT: Read More About Lindsay Clancy.