Rapper Found Hanged at Home in Suspicious Death: Police

Paula Monica Gimenez, a 21-year-old rapper known as “Gemma” or “Chiny,” was found hanged at her home in Posadas, Argentina, on December 25. Although her death was originally ruled a suicide, it is now being investigated as a suspicious death, police said, according to local media outlet Infobae. The latest development comes as new evidence was found about Gimenez’s ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Franco N., according to The Sun.

Investigators found that Gimenez had spent the early hours of Christmas morning with Franco and other friends at a party before returning to her home across the street at around 7 a.m., Infobae reported. Her ex-boyfriend accompanied her, the outlet wrote, and he stayed with her for about 20 minutes before leaving.

Shortly after, the host of the party and Franco’s friend, identified as Rodrigo, received a call from Franco asking him to go check on Gimenez. Franco told Rodrigo that she’d sent him photos of a knife and a noose and was threatening to harm herself if he didn’t return, Infobae reported. Rodrigo entered Gimenez’s home and found the rapper hanged with a cable, the outlet wrote, but was unable to save her and contacted the authorities.

After an Initial Investigation, Gimenez’s Death Was Ruled a Suicide But Has Since Been Relabeled as Suspicious

After Gimenez was found dead, police questioned the guests at the party she’d attended before her death as well as her ex-boyfriend but Franco was released several hours later, The Sun reported. Infobae wrote that Franco said he and Gimenez had been split up for six months and she had frequently threatened to hurt herself if they didn’t get back together.

Based on their investigation, Argentinian police originally ruled that Gimenez’s death was a suicide. However, shortly afterward, new information came to light about Gimenez and Franco’s relationship as well as some cryptic and concerning posts she’d made on social media where she said she “feared for her life” and was “under threat,” according to The Sun.

On December 15, Gimenez shared several posts to social media where she said she “wanted to be known for music and not for something bad happening to her.”

Gimenez Shared Several Concerning Posts Before Her Death & Many People Said Her Relationship With Franco Was ‘Violent’ & ‘Toxic’

Gimenez was the mother of a young girl aged around six from a previous relationship but her daughter had been spending the holidays with her father, Infobae wrote. In the course of their investigation, police found that Franco had been threatening Gimenez and her daughter through fake social media profiles and said, “If I see you close again, you and your daughter will regret it.”

Gimenez’s neighbors also said their relationship was “violent” and “toxic,” prompting Gimenez to consider a restraining order against Franco, Misiones Online reported. The outlet also wrote that a violent argument between the two was the reason her daughter was in the custody of the child’s father.

Some WhatsApp messages between Gimenez and another man, apparently a friend or relative of Franco, showed that she had been asking for help dealing with Franco and that her father was urging her to get a restraining order. She wrote, according to Infobae:

Sir, Franco was at my house recently. He jumped over the gate and banged on my door like a madman. My dad wants me to put a restraining order on him but I don’t want to do that. But I’m going to ask you to please talk to him. My daughter wasn’t there today, but if he does that again and my baby is there, I’m going to have to report him. Please I ask you, I don’t want any more problems.

Although authorities changed Gimenez’s case from a suicide to a suspicious death, they have not yet indicated whether Franco is a suspect. The investigation is ongoing, The Sun wrote.

